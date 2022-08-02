The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Giants prediction and pick.

Tyler Anderson gets the assignment for the Dodgers, while Alex Wood is the starter for the Giants.

Tyler Anderson has a 2.61 ERA, but in July, he elevated his game for the Dodgers. He pitched to a 1.11 ERA. He has not allowed an earned run since July 8 against the Cubs. Tony Gonsolin has been a pleasant surprise for the Dodgers in 2022, but he has struggled in his first few starts after the All-Star break. Anderson has remained outstanding, increasing the odds that he will get a start for the Dodgers in the National League Division Series. Clayton Kershaw was untouchable for most of July, but he ran into trouble in his last two starts of the month. Anderson was, over the course of the full month, the better Dodger starter in July.

Alex Wood has a 4.11 ERA. The former Dodger has had a bumpy season with the Giants, but in July, he bounced back. His ERA for the year was 5.03 at the end of June, but he pitched to a 1.65 ERA in July to knock down his ERA by nearly a whole run. Wood’s one less-than-great performance in July, however, was against the Dodgers. On July 23 in Dodger Stadium, he gave up two runs in only four innings. The Dodgers worked counts and made him labor. He threw 97 pitches in his four innings, an average of just over 24 pitches per inning. We will see how effective he can be in this return engagement against the Dodgers.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Dodgers-Giants MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Giants Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-134)

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover the Spread

Andrew Heaney versus Logan Webb on Monday night was supposed to give the Giants a favorable pitching matchup and a win. The Dodgers instead hammered Webb and won 8-2. Trea Turner has a 19-game hitting streak, and Freddie Freeman is lashing the ball all over the field. New addition James Outman has instantly produced in his first two games with the Dodgers, becoming an offensive force on Sunday against the Rockies and on Monday versus the Giants. This team lost just five times in the month of July and picked up where it left off on the first day of August. The Giants, meanwhile, are a banged-up team which just traded Darin Ruf to the New York Mets. They’re in retreat, while the Dodgers are roaring.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

After Monday’s blowout loss, the Giants know they need to punch back in this rivalry. The Giants have lost only once at home to the Dodgers this season, so Monday’s loss was the exception, not the rule. Alex Wood has pitched brilliantly for them over the past month and can continue to build momentum in the second half of the season. The Giants did not trade Carlos Rodon, something which should improve the mood in the clubhouse. The Dodgers had an underwhelming trade deadline, which could leave them flat in this game.

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick

Tyler Anderson has been so good this season that he deserves the benefit of the doubt. The Dodgers are playing great ball. Why pick against them?

Final Dodgers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5