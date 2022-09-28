MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Dodgers and Padres meet for Game 2 in San Diego! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Dodgers-Padres prediction and pick.

The Dodgers are one win away from breaking their franchise record for regular season wins. Sitting at (106-48) this year’s Dodgers team is one of the best all-around teams ever. They contain some of the best pitching and hitting the game has ever seen and they are on pace to win over 110 games. Tonight, they face their rivals from down south on the I-5 and are the favorites to win game 107.

As for the Padres, the magic number is down to four. Just four wins away from clinching a spot in the postseason. SD is (86-68) on the year and will finish as either the 5th or 6th seed. As of now, the Padres are the 5-seed and would play either the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card round, depending on who loses the NL East Division. The schedule isn’t easy for the Padres as they have to face the Chicago White Sox next, followed by the San Francisco Giants. The good news for the Friars is that they play all their remaining games at home.

Here are the Dodgers-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Padres Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+120)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-144)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Pitching for LA is lefty Julio Urias. Urias is one of the game’s top lefties this year with a (17-7) record and 2.25 ERA in 164 innings. Urias is shitting down hitters with ease and wins just about every game he starts. He’s even better on the road with a 2.07 ERA and dominates the Padres. This will be his third start against SD in his last five starts altogether. In his last two against the Friars, he pitched a combined 13 innings allowing three runs off of seven hits. On the season, Urias is 3rd in the MLB in ERA, 5th in WHIP at 0.95, and is second in baseball with 17 wins.

Urias will do his job to keep the Dodgers in the game. The offense should do the same. The beginning of the lineup is among the best in the game with Mookie Betts leading off, followed by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman. Those three kill the Friars and opposing pitchers have trouble retiring them in order. Padres’ starter Blake Snell did his best by not allowing a run in his five innings last night. However, once the bullpen came in the Dodgers got going. If LA can attack early and force the bullpen to come in early, then the Dodgers should in this game by two runs.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Padres tonight is right-hander Joe Musgrove. Musgrove is finally getting back into his groove after a tough start to the second half of the campaign. No-no Joe was one of the best pitchers early in the season and has done a good job of staying consistent through the whole season. He is (10-7) with a 3.12 ERA in 170 innings. Musgrove is 19th in ERA, 17th with a 1.08 WHIP, and is tied for 23rd with 169 strikeouts. The last time he faced the Dodgers things didn’t go so great as he allowed four runs off of six hits in the 11-2 loss. If he steps up and puts up a better outing, then the Padres have a chance at covering the spread.

The offense is alive and well for the Friars. After trading for one of the game’s best hitters, the Padres’ offense struggled. However, they are starting to catch fire scoring multiple runs a game and inching closer to the postseason. The Padres have scored at least four runs in six of their last eight games and scored 13 in the series finale against the Colorado Rockies.

Manny Machado is batting .296 and is very close to his first-ever .300 season. Juan Soto is getting on base multiple times a game and a huge name to pay attention to right now is Brandon Drury. Drury doubled in his first at bat of the game last night which led to the two-run single from Wil Myers. Drury is batting .261 with 28 homers and 85 RBIs on the season. If he and those other two superstars can attack Urias, then the Padres will be in this game till the end.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers have owned the Padres this season. That is no secret. However, the Padres are fighting for the playoffs and know this game is very important. Take the Friars to cover this spread at home with Musgrove on the mound.

Final Dodgers-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-144)