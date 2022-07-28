MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Rockies prediction, odds and pick – 7/28/2022

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will begin their four-game series with a Thursday night matchup at Coors Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Dodgers-Rockies prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Los Angeles now owns baseball’s best record with the Yankees’ current struggles. At 65-32, Los Angeles is the envy of the league, with a commanding 11.5-game lead in the division.

Colorado, who plays in the same division, is not having quite the same season. At 45-54, Colorado is in last place in the NL West, a distant 21 games behind the Dodgers.

Here are the Dodgers-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Dodgers-Rockies Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-137)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+114)

Over: 12 (-110)

Under: 12 (-110)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles is sending one of their best to the mound tonight, tabbing Tyler Anderson to start the first game of this series. Anderson is an impressive 10-1 with a sparkling 2.79 ERA in his 18 appearances (16 starts). As a team, Los Angeles has taken over the best ERA in baseball, with a 2.98 ERA, highlighted by a 2.74 ERA from starting pitchers. Out of the bullpen, things have been good but not great, with a 3.36 ERA good for sixth best in baseball. Evan Phillips and Yency Almonte, armed with dastardly sliders, are dead to opposing lineups. Both have an ERA below 1.75 in their work.

If it’s easy to gush about the pitching staff, it should be almost natural to gush about Los Angeles’ lineup. Just as their pitching staff leads baseball in overall ERA, Los Angeles’ offense is tied for the league lead with a .775 OPS. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Trea Turner all have hit at least 15 home runs. Speaking of Freddie Freeman, the veteran has raked against Colorado starter Jose Urena, with a .419 average and four home runs (nine extra-base hits) in his career. Freeman is also tied for second in baseball with 32 doubles. Pages could be filled on Freeman alone, but there are still eight other batters in this lineup. There is little chance this team does not score a ton of runs this weekend in Colorado.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

There is not much left to play for this season in Colorado. Still, things seem to be turning around with Kris Bryant returning. Bryant has mashed against Tyler Anderson, smashing 4 home runs en route to a .375 average. Bryant has also enjoyed success in his brief time in the bigs this year, hitting .304 with five home runs in just 38 games. In addition, CJ Cron is enjoying a career year, hitting .286 with an impressive 22 home runs, and Charlie Blackmon has mashed 16 home runs of his own. Colorado is tied for eighth in runs scored in the league, so there is potential with this offense.

For as much potential as this offense possesses, there is a lack of consistent performances with the pitching staff. The team’s 4.85 ERA is third-worst in baseball. Colorado also has struck out a measly 7.15 batters per nine innings, the worst rate in the league. Tonight’s starter Jose Urena, with a 3.00 ERA in four starts with Colorado, is the lone bright spot in this rotation. Urena has been great in his month with Colorado, but cannot be relied upon to shut down such a dominant offense. The best hope for Colorado is a slugfest.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick

No need to overthink this one. Take the Dodgers to cover this spread in the Mile High.

Final Dodgers-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (-137), over 12 (-110)