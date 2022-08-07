The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics will finish their brief two-game series on Sunday in Oakland. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Giants-Athletics prediction and pick we have laid out below.

It has been a tale of two seasons for San Francisco. Last season, the team was an astonishing 107-55, while so far in 2022 they have managed just a 52-55 record. Still, the Giants sit just seven games out of a playoff spot, and a sweep of Oakland can go a long way to ignite a spark for the team.

Oakland sits in last in the AL West with a 41-67 record that also ranks last in the AL. The team has struggled mightily, selling off three of their stars, and more trades may be coming in the offseason. This is likely the first year in a long rebuild for Oakland.

Here are the Giants-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Athletics Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-126)

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+105)

Over: 8 (-106)

Under: 8 (-114)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco is sending one of its best to the mound in Logan Webb. Webb has pitched to a 3.20 ERA in his 22 starts. Webb has mystified batters with his slider and changeup, as opponents have only hit .204 and .200 against the respective offerings. Ninety of his 110 strikeouts have come from those two pitches.

San Francisco’s bullpen has struggled to a 4.40 ERA, the 26th total in baseball. Jarlin Garcia has been a good option, with a 3.20 ERA in 39.1 innings. Closer Camilo Doval is a bright spot in this group, with a 3.07 ERA and 13 saves. The team’s 21 saves are tied for the second-lowest total in baseball. Webb is a great option to go deep in games and bypass the middle relief options.

San Francisco ranks 10th with a total of 124 home runs, 17 of those coming off the bat of Joc Pederson. Pederson has a .492 slugging percentage, comfortably pacing the team in that category. Wilmer Flores is the only other Giant to reach double-digit home runs, belting 16 to go with his team-leading 56 RBI. Flores is on fire, with a .354 batting average in his last seven games. Newly acquired J.D. Davis is acclimating himself well to the West Coast, hitting two home runs in his three games. There are plenty of power threats, combined with Webb’s success, to envision a victory.

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland has played better of late, going 6-4 over the last 10 games. Three Oakland batters have launched double-digit home runs, with Seth Brown’s 16 leading the team. Still, the team has only hit 94 home runs. Oakland’s 171 doubles rank 18th in the league. Along with Brown, Sean Murphy (13 home runs) and Ramon Laureano (12 home runs) have been potent threats. Murphy leads the team with 26 doubles, while Elvis Andrus has hit 23 of his own. The offense has a few threats, but pitchers can navigate it.

Adrian Martinez will take the mound for Oakland in this one, making his fifth career start. Martinez owns a 6.52 ERA in his four previous starts. Martinez has only walked 6.8% of the batters he has faced so far. Oakland’s bullpen has not been much better, ranking 22nd with a 4.09 ERA in 376.1 innings pitched. AJ Puk (2.01 ERA) and Sam Moll (1.82 ERA) are two fantastic options in the bullpen. Outside of those two, Zach Jackson has posted a 3.00 ERA in 42 innings of work.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This one should be a pretty easy sweep for San Francisco.

Final Giants-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (-126), over 8 (-106)