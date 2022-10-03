The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will finish the regular season with a three-game series in San Diego. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Giants-Padres prediction and pick, laid out below.

San Francisco will miss the playoffs after a 107-win season in 2021, sitting in third place in the NL West with an 80-79 record.

San Diego has clinched a playoff spot with an 87-72 record but can slip to the third Wild Card spot with a bad series in this one.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-111)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-108)

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

San Francisco will send John Brebbia to the mound here. Brebbia will be making his tenth open and 75th appearance this season, bringing a 3.14 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 66 innings. In nine innings as an opener, Brebbia has yet to allow a run, striking out six while walking one batter. San Francisco’s bullpen has failed them this season, struggling to a bottom-half of the league ranking in ERA. Tyler Rogers has been great of late, pitching to a 2.39 ERA across his last 30 appearances, and a 3.62 mark across his 74.2 innings. Closer Camilo Doval looks like a candidate to hold that title for a long time. The hard-throwing righty has pitched to a 2.53 ERA with 27 saves and 80 strikeouts in 67.2 innings.

Injuries and regression are the stories for San Francisco’s offense this season. Joc Pederson leads the team with 23 home runs, ranking second with 70 RBI while adding 19 doubles. Wilmer Flores is second on the team with 28 doubles and 19 home runs while leading with 71 RBI. The Giants have rewarded Flores with a new contract extension. Mike Yastrzemski leads the team with 30 doubles, adding 17 home runs. In his first full season as a starter, Thairo Estrada leads the team with a .261 batting average and 21 stolen bases, hitting 14 home runs. Joey Bart has rebounded to hit 11 home runs in 94 games, improving markedly from an awful start to his season.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Joe Musgrove is tonight’s starter for San Diego in his final pre-postseason tuneup. Musgrove has gone 10-7 with a 3.03 ERA with 177 strikeouts in 175 innings across his 29 starts. Batters have hit just .221 against Musgrove this season. The righty’s 5.6 percent walk rate ranks in the 83rd percentile in the league. Nick Martinez is now in the bullpen full time, with a 2.72 ERA in his 53 innings out of the bullpen. Rookie Robert Suarez has impressed with a 2.31 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. In his last 15 appearances, Suarez has pitched to a brilliant 1.76 ERA with 22 strikeouts in 15.1 innings. Fellow rookie Steven Wilson has pitched to a 2.94 ERA with 53 strikeouts in 52 innings. Opponents have hit just .189 against Wilson.

Juan Soto and Josh Bell punctuate a lethal San Diego offense. While neither has set the world on fire in their brief time in San Diego, their track records allow optimism for the fan base. Manny Machado leads the team with 32 home runs, 101 RBI, 36 doubles, and a .294 batting average. Jurickson Profar ranks second with 35 doubles, adding 15 home runs. Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham both rank second with 17 home runs. San Diego ranks second in the league with 269 doubles.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

Expect a ton of offense in this series from San Diego.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego -1.5 (-108), over 7.5 (-108)