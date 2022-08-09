MLB odds: Giants vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/9/2022

The Giants and Padres continue their series in San Diego for Game 2! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick.

The Giants took the first game of the series last night with a 1-0 victory in San Diego. Alex Wood pitched a gem against the new-look Padres as they try and gain ground on them in the standings. SF improved to (54-55) which is good for third in the NL West. The Padres have now lost five straight and are (1-5) in the Juan Soto era. This is a shock. Even though Fernando Tatis Jr. has yet to debut for the Padres this season, this lineup is stacked. The Padres haven’t scored a run since Saturday night in the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here are the Giants-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-137)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 7.5 (-104)

Under: 7.5 (-118)

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Giants tonight is right-hander Alex Cobb. Cobb is enjoying a solid campaign with a 4.08 ERA in 88 innings this season. The Giants find a way to get quality starts out of their starters and even though Cobb is on the backend of the rotation, he can go out there a dominate if needed. It’s an odd situation as he faces a tough team, but could go out and pitch well once again with the Friars struggling. Cobb allowed three runs to the Dodgers in his last start but allowed only one to the Cubs the start prior.

The lineup for the Giants is a problem. With Darin Ruf now a New York Met, the lineup got even worse. It’s a shock they didn’t trade Joc Pederson either as they could have gotten some elite young talent for him. Despite all that, they found a way to outhit the Padres in Game 1 and will need to do the same if they want to cover this spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Pitching for the Padres is 2022 All-Star Joe Musgrove. Musgrove has not won a game since June 16. I know wins and losses aren’t a pitchers’ stat, but that is a long time. The Padres are (1-7) since his last win and his (8-0) record moved to (8-5) and his 1.50 ERA moved up to 3.00. The right-hander is struggling right now but saw success against the Giants the last time they met. He pitched seven innings allowing just one hit and had a no-hitter going into the seventh inning. If no-no Joe can get back on track tonight then the Padres should cover this spread.

I said “should” for a reason. The Padres offense is horrific right now. They haven’t scored in 23 straight innings even though the lineup has gotten a lot better. And I mean a lot better. Juan Soto is now in San Diego alongside Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth. Josh Bell and Brandon Drury came with and the lineup has a ton of pop. In last night’s game, Brandon Crawford threw a dart to home to tag out Drury to keep the scoreless streak alive. Drury was initially ruled safe but the replay showed he was tagged out before touching the plate. That play was as close as it gets.

The offense needs to figure out a way to string together some hits so they can score runs against a sub-.500 team.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

Musgrove should be on his game but betting on the Padres isn’t a smart move right now. Take the Giants to cover this spread because it should be a close game.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5 (-137)