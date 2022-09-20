MLB Odds: Giants vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/20/2022

The San Francisco Giants take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants Rockies prediction and pick.

John Brebbia will be the opener for this game from the Giants’ bullpen, while Kyle Freeland starts for the Rockies.

John Brebbia will get the first inning, and probably hand over the game to another San Francisco reliever in the second inning. The Giants went with a bullpen game a few weeks ago in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Jakob Junis, one of their starters, pitched several innings after the bullpen opened the game, but Junis pitched on Monday night and will not be available for this contest.

Kyle Freeland has a 4.43 ERA in what has been a very disappointing year for him and the Rockies’ pitching staff. Colorado has one of the highest team ERAs in baseball, and Freeland has been a central part of that reality. Freeland’s ERA has been above four runs for every week but one this season. His ERA was at 3.94 from May 7-12. As bad as he has been this year, Freeland still shows how much upside he has on certain occasions. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Brewers on July 25 in Milwaukee. He gave up one run in 13 innings in a two-start sequence at the beginning of May. More recently, Freeland has found a groove. He has allowed four earned runs in his last four starts, encompassing 23 1/3 innings. The Rockies desperately need this version of Freeland to show up throughout the 2023 season in Denver.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+140)

Over: 11.5 (-102)

Under: 11.5 (-120)

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants have to feel confident that they can hit Rockies pitching. They scored 10 runs on Monday night in the first game of this series at Coors Field. They scored twice in the ninth to tie and three times in the 10th to win. The Giants have not hit well for the vast majority of the year, but they can hit Colorado pitching, and they can definitely thrive in the hitters’ paradise which is Coors Field. Kyle Freeland has certainly not pitched well enough for any bettor to trust him this season, especially not in a late-season game between two teams playing out the string in 2022.

Why The Rockies Could Cover the Spread

The Giants’ bullpen has been a considerable disappointment this season, so the Rockies should welcome the Giants’ pen instead of having to face Carlos Rodon, Alex Cobb, or Logan Webb, the Giants’ three best starting pitchers. Colorado scored seven runs on Monday against a back-end San Francisco starter, Jakob Junis, so the Rockies should feel they can do a similar amount of damage in this situation on Tuesday.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

If Kyle Freeland continues his current run of good form, that obviously would give the Rockies a noticeable edge. The Giants’ bullpen is a wild card and invites some uncertainty into the mix. On balance, this game depends on Freeland, and since he is pitching well right now, it’s a reasonable play to go with the Rockies on the run line, especially since Coors Field invites big scores and fat run margins. You get plus money if you nail the Rockies pick. If you do make a pick on this game, that should be the direction in which you lean.

