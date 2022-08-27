The San Francisco Giants take on the Minnesota Twins. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants Twins prediction and pick.

Alex Cobb takes the ball for the Giants, while Sonny Gray goes to the hill for the Twins.

Alex Cobb has definitely come closer to the standard the Giants want for him as the season has unfolded. Cobb had a 6.25 ERA on May 23, but over the past three months, he has steadily whittled that ERA down to 3.99. Cobb doesn’t dominate opposing hitters. He has only one scoreless outing this year, and that was a five-inning appearance against the White Sox on July 1. However, Cobb has become consistent at limiting damage over the past few months. In his last 13 starts, Cobb has allowed more than three earned runs in only one, and that was when he gave up four.

What has also changed for Cobb: stamina and efficiency. He pitched six or more innings in only two of his first 11 starts this season. In his last nine starts, he has pitched at least six innings in seven of them. He is, at the moment, a pitcher who will — on balance — pitch into the seventh inning and allow three runs. The Giants can live with that; that’s what they’ve been getting in recent weeks.

Sonny Gray has a 3.10 ERA. Over the course of the full season, he has definitely been better than Cobb. However, like Cobb, it has been a struggle for Gray to pitch deep into games. In July, he averaged under five innings per start. In August, he has been slightly better, averaging 5 1/3 innings per start. He has pitched six full innings in his last two appearances, allowing a total of two runs in 12 innings. That’s what the Twins need.

Gray was brilliant in May, but then he stumbled in his last several starts before the All-Star break. August has been a lot closer to the level of quality Gray needs to deliver. Against a struggling Giant batting order, Gray needs to step forward for a Minnesota team which is in big trouble in both the American League Central and American League wild card races. The Twins’ bullpen has been overworked this year. Gray needs to go at least six innings to put this team in a better position heading into September and the stretch run of the season.

MLB Odds: Giants-Twins Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+152)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Giants badly need this game. They won five games in a row earlier in August to pull within 4.5 games of the third National League wild card spot, but then they unraveled over the next week and a half. Their window to make a run is closing quickly. They have to get hot and stay hot over the final five weeks of the season. Alex Cobb is pitching well, so if the Giants’ hitters can find a spark, they can win this game.

Why The Twins Could Cover the Spread

After waking up on Friday and putting an end to a brutal week of hitting, the Twins might have found the reset button they need to make a push in the second half of the season. With Cleveland losing twice to Seattle, the Twins are still in contention in the American League Central, but they have to beat teams with equal or inferior records. Sonny Gray gives Minnesota a very good chance to win. Six innings pitched and two runs allowed — close to his season-long ERA — should be good enough.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick

These are two frustrating, inconsistent teams, so you should stay away from this game. If you insist on a pick, go with the Twins.

Final Giants-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5