The San Francisco Giants and Chicago White Sox meet in the second game of this three-game interleague series on Wednesday afternoon. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-White Sox prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Giants have started the season 2-2, with all four of the games on the road and in interleague play. The offense has been hit-and-miss, with two games scoring seven or more runs and two games failing to score at all. The White Sox split their series with the Houston Astros to start the year, but then saw their pitching staff give up seven home runs against the Giants in a loss.

Here are the Giants-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are currently 20th in MLB in batting average, hitting just .239 on the season, but much of that is due to the two games they were shut out by the Yankees. Mitch Haniger and Austin Slater are still out, but that did not slow down this offense the other day. In the Monday game, Pederson hit his second home run of the year, David Villar got his first two, and Yastrzemki, Conforto, Estrasa, and Johnson all added home runs of their own. The team had 14 hits, hitting .350 on the day. Joc Pederson has been nearly all or nothing so far this year. In the two shut-out losses, he went 0-7 with three strikeouts. In the two wins, he has three hits in seven at-bats and has gone yard on two of those hits. He needs to find some consistency to help lead this offense.

Pitching today for the Giants will be Logan Webb. Webb gave up four runs over six innings against the Yankees and gave up two home runs. He did strike out 12 batters in that game against the Yankees though. The White Sox have struck out 44 times this year, which is 15th in MLB, so a repeat performance is not completely out of the question. Webb has only ever faced the White Sox one other time in his career, giving up five runs and six hits last year. He will need to be better today if the Giants are going to win.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox opened the season with a series split against the defending World Series champion Astros. Yoan Moncada started the season strong, going 8-18 at the plate, with a walk, three doubles, two home runs, and four RBIs. His OPS was 1.418 for the series, which was good for ninth in the MLB at the time. Right behind him was Tim Anderson, who had seven hits, and scored three times over the weekend. The White Sox did struggle some with strikeouts in the series, but when they were making contact, it was good.

While the opening series was solid, the bats went cold against the Giants on Monday. To start, Tim Anderson went 0-4 from the lead-off spot. Then the two through five hitters went four for 14 at the plate, but that was almost all of the team hits, as the rest of the lineup only managed one more hit. They went 1-7 with runners in scoring position and failed to generate anything. If they can get back to how they played against the Astros they can get back to winning.

The White Sox will send out Dylan Cease today to pitch. He had a very strong first outing of the year, giving up just two hits and one run while striking out ten in 6 1/3 innings of work. In his only other career start against the Giants, Cease gave up one run in five innings, striking out four and getting the win.

Final Giants-White Sox Prediction & Pick

Both teams have failed to show any consistency in the young season. Two top pitchers are taking the mound today, but Cease is the better one. He will not be giving up seven home runs today, and the Giants will need to find another way to score. If he has a solid game, the White Sox will get back into the win column. Anderson will not go 0-4 again, and he has speed on the basepath. He gets a hit, steals a base, and helps lead the White Sox to victory today.

Final Giants-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox -1.5 (+155)