The Cleveland Guardians take on the Detroit Tigers in the first game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Tigers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Guardians enter this series 9-7 and in second place in the American League Central division. They are coming off a series against the Washington Nationals in which they took two out of three. Two out of three is not bad, but Cleveland is not happy with the outcome. The Guardians had game three – and the sweep – in their grasp, but they could not close the door. They entered the bottom of the seventh up by three, but the bullpen allowed two runs in the that inning and another two runs in the bottom of the eighth to lose 7-6. Josh Bell had an excellent series for Cleveland. He went 6-12 at the plate with five doubles and a home run. Myles Straw had five hits of his own while Jose Ramirez hit his first home run of the season.

The Tigers are coming off a mini sweep of the San Francisco Giants as their game Sunday was postponed until July. This moved them to 5-9 and fourth place in the AL Central. Both of the games played needed extra innings for a winner to be decided. In game one, the Tigers gave up a three-run home run in eighth that tied the game and then lost the lead in the 11th. However, in the bottom of the 11th, the Tigers had two men on for Nick Maton who launched one over the wall to walk it off for. In game two, the Tigers were down 6-1 early, but fought back and tied the game in the eighth on a Spencer Torkelson single. In the 11th, future hall of famer Miguel Cabrera drove in the winning run on a single up the middle. Javier Baez was 4-8 on the series with four RBI while nine of the Tigers 20 hits went for extra bases.

This will be the first series between the two teams. Hunter Gaddis will take the ball for Cleveland and Matthew Boyd will start for Detroit.

Here are the Guardians-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Tigers Odds

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+126)

Detroit Tigers:+1.5 (-152)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Guardians vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Detroit, MLB Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

Hunter Gaddis is starting for the Guardians and he has struggled in two of his three starts. He did have a good outing against the Oakland Athletics, though. This is mentioned because the other two starts came against teams that are much better offensively. Detroit is the worst hitting team in the MLB. As a team, they hit just .208 and they do not take their walks or hit for power. As long as the Guardians attack the zone, they will win this game. Gaddis should come into this one with a lot of confidence against a far less superior team and pitch well.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have Matthew Boyd on the mound for this one. He has actually not pitched bad, but there has been a shorter leash on him. This could be because of a pitch count he might be on, but the Tigers need him to go a little deeper into games. Boyd has the ability to go five or six innings, Detroit just needs to let him do it. If Boyd comes out of this game with under five innings pitched, it becomes a hard game to win because of the bullpen. However, if they allow Boyd to go deeper in the game, they will cover the spread. He has not thrown in over a week, so he should be fully rested and ready to go.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a tough game, but the hotter team is the Tigers. They are coming off a mini two game sweep of the Giants and they had Sunday off. The Guardians had to travel after their game Sunday and might be a little tired. This gives the edge to the Tigers. Detroit also has the better pitcher on the mound. Boyd has the talent and potential to shut down the Guardians’ offense. With Detroit being the home team, expect them to keep this game close.

Final Guardians-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-152), Over 8 (-118)