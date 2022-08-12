MLB Odds: Guardians vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

The Cleveland Guardians head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays as the teams start a three-game series at Rogers Centre. Let’s continue our MLB odds series with a Guardians-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Guardians are coming off a sweep of the Detroit Tigers. Moreover, Cleveland has gone 7-3 over 10 games. The Guardians are currently 59-52, and first in the AL Central. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays lost their last two games in Baltimore, with the third being rained out. The Jays have not played since Tuesday and will have some rest. Currently, the Guardians are third in the AL and the Jays are the top wildcard. It means these teams would meet in the first round if the seedings were to remain the same.

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill to the mound. Quantrill is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA. Recently, he tossed six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three scattered hits. Quantrill is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA over two starts in August. However, starting on the road has not been fun for him. Quantrill is 2-5 with a 4.96 ERA over nine road starts. It will be his first time facing the Blue Jays as a member of the Guardians.

Jose Berrios will be on the call for the Jays. Berrios is 8-4 with a 5.19 ERA. Recently, he lasted just 3 2/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on six hits, including two home runs and two walks. Berrios faced the Guardians earlier this season. going 4 2/3 innings while allowing six earned runs on eight hits with one home run allowed. Overall, he is 5-4 with a 4.13 ERA over 16 career starts against the Guardians.

The Blue Jays and the Guardians met in a four-game series earlier this season in Cleveland, with the Guardians taking three of four. Now, the Jays hope to avenge that series and turn the tide as they head into Canada.

Here are the Guardians-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Guardians-Blue Jays Odds

Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-140)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are rolling right now and attempting to keep their momentum going as they spring toward a possible playoff appearance. Significantly, they have done it with excellent pitching and some clutch hitting.

Jose Ramirez is one of their standout players and continues to excel. He is batting .283 with 21 home runs and 88 RBIs. However, Ramirez struggled against the Jays this year, batting .267 (4 for 15) with an RBI and two runs against Toronto. Amed Rosario is another key contributor to the Guardians’ offense. He is batting .288 with seven home runs, 45 RBIs, and 61 runs. Alternatively, he had an ugly series against Toronto earlier this year. Rosario produced an .091 batting average (1 for 11) with one RBI, and two runs over three games.

The Guardians will cover the spread if they get efficient pitching from Quantrill. Also, they need Ramirez and Rosario to produce at the plate. Their combined might would help get the job done, especially against a Jays team that has some hitters to match.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Toronto has some decent pitching. However, their success lives or dies with their lineup. They struggled to start the season because their hitter started slow. Now, Toronto is latched onto the top wildcard spot because their hitters have excelled.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the main event. He is batting .287 with 23 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 64 runs. Additionally, he has an OBP of 3.59. The guy gets the job done. Also, Guerrero is batting .285 (4 for 15) with one home run and two RBIs against the Jays this season. He is a gem in the lineup and carries the Jays often. Bo Bichette also contributes to Toronto’s success. He is batting .263 with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 62 runs. Also, he is batting .235 (4 for 17) with two RBIs and three runs over four games against the Guardians. It was during the time of the year when Bichette struggled. Significantly, Bichette is batting .277 with 15 home runs, 56 RBIs, and 53 runs since May 1. He has overcome his horrible start and producing again for the Jays.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Berrios turns in a good outing. Additionally, Toronto succeeds if Guerrero and Bichette continue to roll and carry the team on their backs. Toronto has the playmakers to get the job done and will want to gain momentum in what could be a first-round playoff matchup.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Quantrill is a great pitcher at home. However, he is below average on the road. It is dangerous to be below average against this Toronto lineup. Expect the Blue Jays to roll.

Final Guardians-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+116)