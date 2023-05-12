The Seattle Mariners head to the Motor City to start their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

Seattle is currently sitting at 18-19 on the season after losing to the Rangers in their last game. They lost two of three to the Rangers, but before that, they had won six of seven games. For the Mariners, the pitching has been solid, but the bats have not been consistent, leading to his roughly .500 start to the campaign. The Tigers just took two of three from the Guardians, and in the process moved into second place in the AL Central. They are just three games back for the Twins for first place and have won seven of their last nine games.

Here are the Mariners-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Tigers Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+128)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-154)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

TV: RSNW/BSDET

TV: RSNW/BSDET

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners need to figure out their strikeout problem. They have struck out 362 times already this season, which ranks them second in terms of volume, but first in the majors in terms of strikeouts per game. They strike out 9.78 times per game currently, and that has resulted in them having the 28th-ranked team batting average. Teoscar Hernandez, Julio Rodriguez, and Eugenio Suarez have been a major part of this strike-out problem. Hernandez has struck out 54 times while walking just five. He is averaging a strikeout every 2.66 at bats so far this year. He has had some power, sending seven balls over the fence, but the amount of swings and misses is concerning. Hernandez has made better contact against left-handed pitching this year, so there is hope that today will not be a strikeout-filled one.

Rodriguez has 46 strikeouts and is hitting just .205. He is struggling against left-handed pitching on the season, hitting just .182 with a home run and four runs batted in. Rodriguez is clearly in the midst of a cold streak, hitting just .091 in May. Still, he is a young and talented player who will be able to turn it around in due time. While Rodriguez has struggled, Ty France is not. He is hitting .342 on the month with a .410 on-base percentage. He has struck out just five times this month and has been the most consistent part of this Mariner’s offense.

On the hill tonight will be Marco Gonzales. He is currently 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA on the season. Gonzales has had some solid starts this year. He has three starts on the season in that he has given up two or fewer runs in five or more innings. The last time out against the Astros, it was six innings with three earned runs and no decision.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

For as much as the Mariners are struggling at the plate, the Tigers are struggling almost as badly. They are hitting just .233 on the season with an on-base percentage that ranks them last in the majors. Spencer Torkelson is starting to find his groove as well. On May 3rd his batting average was sitting at .198, but now is just .241 thanks to hitting .333 this month. In the process, he has driven in seven runs and scored four times. Torkelson is hitting .269 this season against left-handed pitching as well, so he will be looking to keep his hitting streak going.

Hitting wonderful this year against lefties has been Javier Baez. Baez is hitting .321 with two home runs and four runs batter in this year against left-handed pitching. He is also doing well this month. He has a slash line of .314/.400/.600 on the month, as he has hit three home runs and driven in five. Catcher Eric Haase would also love to keep his hot May going. He is hitting .393 on the month with seven runs batted in. He also has a track record against Marco Gonzales. In his eight at-bats against him, he has hit a home run, driven in two, and is batting .500.

The Tigers will be sending Matthew Boyd to the mound today. On the year he is 2-2 with a 5.28 ERA. He has given up at least two runs in every start this year but has also only given up more than three runs in one start on the season. Boyd has had a solid start to his campaign and will be looking to keep that going against the Mariners.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Both the Mariners and Tigers are having massive trouble hitting so far this year. Their hitting woes seem to be going in opposite directions though. Many of the Tigers are starting to find their groove in May, while many of the Mariners are continuing to struggle. The two pitchers taking the mound are not having a special season, but both have been solid. The Tigers are hitting better though and take this game.

Final Mariners-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers +1.5 (-154)