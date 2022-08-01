MLB Odds: Mariners vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/1/2022

The Seattle Mariners will travel to the Bronx to begin a three-game series with the New York Yankees on Monday at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with a Mariners-Yankees prediction and pick.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the Mariners and Yankees. The Yanks took the season series 5-2 in 2021. Likewise, they won three of four games at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees are 14-6 in the last 20 games played against the Mariners in the Bronx, dating back to 2015.

The Mariners enter the series 55-48 and in the second wildcard spot in the AL. Conversely, they have struggled since their 14-game winning streak, going 4-6 over 10 games. It is noted that six of those seven came against the Houston Astros. Despite the struggles, the Mariners enter the series with the hope they can take down a Yankees team that has endured its own struggles.

The Yankees are 5-5 in their past 10 games. However, New York did take three of four from Kansas City this past weekend. The Yanks are holding onto the number 1 seed in the AL, with the Astros trailing them by three games.

The Mariners will start the series with Marco Gonzales on the hill. Gonzales is 6-10 with a 3.66 ERA. Recently, he tossed seven innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits in his last start. Gonzales had a mediocre July, going 2-2 with a 4.60 ERA over five starts. Additionally, he is 0-1 with a 3.32 ERA over three starts at Yankee Stadium throughout his career.

The Yankees will roll with Domingo German on the hill. German is 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in two starts. In his last start., he lasted 4 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on five hits. Additionally, German has allowed three home runs over two contests.

Here are the Mariners-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-120)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+100)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Julio Rodriguez is in the conversation for Rookie of the Year. He is batting .271 with 18 home runs, 57 RBIs, and 55 runs. Now, Rodriguez will visit Yankee Stadium for the first time. Players make or break their careers often with their performances in the Bronx. Ty France is the young veteran that still gets the job done for Seattle. He is batting .308 with 13 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 39 runs. Additionally, he is batting .286 with one RBI and two runs over 10 games against the Bronx Bombers throughout his career. France has performed better at Yankee Stadium, batting .304 with a run over seven games.

Ultimately, the Mariners will need Gonzales to hold the fort. He must pitch well to keep Seattle in the game. Then, the bullpen must get the job done. The Seattle bullpen ranks 10th in team ERA. Thus, the Mariners have done a great job all season in the backend of their pitching staff.

The Mariners will cover the spread if Gonzales pitches deep into the game. Also, the relievers must keep the big bats down. The biggest challenge will be taking down Aaron Judge, who leads the league in home runs. Rodriguez and France could power the Seattle offense, and keep New York down.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

Judge is a marvel and a runaway MVP candidate. He is batting .297 with 42 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 87 runs. Likewise, he is batting .308 with 24 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 49 runs over 53 games at Yankee Stadium. His ability to mash the baseball has propelled the Yankees to the best record in baseball. However, it does not seem sustainable. The Yankees lost yesterday when Judge could not find the upper decks. They managed six runs but fell to the Royals. Thus, does this fate seem inevitable for the Yankees?

New York will have a relative unknown on the mound, and German has not looked good at all. Consequently, he is not lasting long in games and that could wear down a tired and inexperienced Yankees bullpen that is suffering from injuries. German must locate his pitches and give the bullpen a break.

The Yankees will cover the spread if German can last into the sixth inning and hold the Mariners to two or fewer runs. Additionally, New York needs Judge to power them through. Despite having Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, the Yanks continue to rely heavily on Judge. He is a difference maker.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Yankees ended their series with a thump. Now, they get Seattle. The Mariners have the better pitcher. However, he has never won against the Yankees. It will be a close game until the end, with the Mariners covering.

Final Mariners-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-120)