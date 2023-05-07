The Miami Marlins (16-18) look to avoid being swept as they take on the Chicago Cubs (17-16) at Wrigley Field Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch as well.

Both games of this series have been close ones. The Cubs took an early lead in game one on a Seiya Suzuki RBI single. Ian Happ homered a couple innings later and then Matt Mevis collected his first big league hit and RBI in the eighth inning. Justin Steele was phenomenal for Chicago as he allowed just one run on six hits in seven innings of work. Mark Leiter Jr picked up his first save of the season as the Cubs went on to win the game 4-1.

Game two was even closer. Miami took the lead early. Bryan De La Cruz drove in a run in the first inning to grab the lead. Jorge Soler hit a solo home run in the third inning to add to their lead. However, Mervis brought the Cubs within one on another RBI single in the fourth inning. In the eighth inning, the Cubs we able to get to A.J Puk as Nick Madrigal singled home two runs to take the lead. Miguel Amaya recorded his first big league hit to add another run and make the score 4-2. Adbert Alzolay notched his first save of the season after pitching a scoreless ninth and securing the victory for Chicago.

The pitching matchup for this game will be Sandy Alcantara vs. Hayden Wesneski.

Here are the Marlins-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+146)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Cubs

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Marquee Sports Network

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:20 PM ET/11:20 AM PT

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Chicago is struggling to score. In their last 10 games, the Cubs have scored five runs or more just three times. They have the capability to get hot and put up some runs, but this is a great chance for Alcantara to turn his season around and get back on track. Since his complete game agaisnt the Minnesota Twins, Alcantara has been struggling. The Marlins lost his last four starts. However, Alcantara has gone five or more innings in three of those four starts. He has given up three earned runs or less in three of those starts as well. With the Cubs struggles at the plate as of late, Alcantara should be able to go five or six innings and keep the offense quiet. If he does this, the Marlins will win and cover the spread.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

If you take away the start from Caleb Killian in Miami, the Cubs have a 2.09 ERA against the Marlins this season. They are pitching the ball very well and have only allowed three runs this series. Wesneski had a rocky start to the season, but has been able to turn the page a little bit. In his last two starts, Wesneski has thrown 11 innings and given up just two runs on nine hits. He also only has one walk in those two starts. The Cubs have been able to handle the Marlins’ hitters all year, and this game should be no different. As long as Wesneski does not take any steps back, Chicago should be able to keep this game close, or win the game.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

The Cubs are playing well again while the Marlins are in the midst of a five game losing streak. Miami is 12-22 against the spread this season and with the struggles of Alcantara, expect the Cubs to cover and maybe even win.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Cubs +1.5 (-176), Over 7 (-114)