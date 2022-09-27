MLB Odds: Marlins vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets will square off in the first of a two-game series with a Tuesday night matchup at Citi Field in Queens. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick, laid out below.

Miami has suffered through a brutal season, going 63-90 this season, fourth place in the National League East, yet another lost season. The team has already announced that manager Don Mattingly will not be brought back to manage the ball club in 2023.

New York leads the NL East with a 97-57 record, one full game ahead of the Atlanta Braves. These games against Miami are crucial before New York travels to Atlanta this weekend. At the least, New York needs to win both in order to keep Atlanta at bay before a three-game series.

Here are the Marlins-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-102)

Over: 7 (-110)

Under: 7 (-110)

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Pablo Lopez is tonight’s starter for Miami. Lopez has been great this season, going 9-10 with a 3.88 ERA and 162 strikeouts in 167 innings. Lopez has held batters to a .232 batting average but has been snake bitten by the home run ball, surrendering 20 on the season. Lopez, along with Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, form a bright future for the Marlins’ starting rotation. Miami’s bullpen has been awful, especially after trading away Anthony Bass and Zach Pop at the deadline. Steven Okert has been the best option, with a 2.98 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. Dylan Floro has pitched to a 3.17 ERA with seven saves in 48.1 innings.

Miami’s offense sorely misses Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Soler, and Jazz Chisholm, two of the three now out for the season, while Aguilar plays for Baltimore now. Jesus Sanchez and Bryan De La Cruz led the team with 12 and 11 home runs, respectively. Garrett Cooper leads the team with 33 doubles and 50 RBI, adding nine home runs. Jon Berti leads all of baseball with 37 stolen bases, and has added 16 home runs. Miami ranks second in the league with 117 home runs.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York is sending Carlos Carrasco to the mound in this one. Carrasco has gone 15-6 with a 3.79 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 145 innings this season, making 27 starts. Batters are hitting just .207 against Carrasco’s changeup, which he throws about 25 percent of the time. Adam Ottavino has rebounded nicely in 2022, with a 2.18 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 62 innings. Closer Edwin Diaz has been on another planet this season, with a 1.40 ERA, 31 saves, and 110 strikeouts in 58 innings. Diaz has a 49.5 percent strikeout rate, which is the highest in the league.

Pete Alonso has carried this offense, leading the team with 39 home runs and 128 RBI, slashing .270/.349/.521. Over his last 30 games, Alonso has slashed .278/.354/.548 with nine home runs and 26 RBI. Francisco Lindor has lived up to the contract extension, hitting 25 home runs and 103 RBI. Jeff McNeil leads the team with a .317 batting average and 38 doubles, adding seven home runs. Brandon Nimmo is second on the team with 28 doubles, adding 14 home runs. Eduardo Escobar has hit 19 home runs, which is third in the league. Mark Canha has hit 12 home runs and 24 doubles, adding 26(!!!) hit by pitches. New York is fourth in the league with a .259 batting average.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

This is a great starting pitching matchup, so do not expect a ton of offense.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York -1.5 (-102), under 7 (-110)