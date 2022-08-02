MLB Odds: Mets vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick – 8/2/2022

The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets tonight for game two of this three-game series, as the trade deadline is now upon us. Can the Nationals pull off an upset tonight or will the Mets continue on their winning streak? Let’s find out.

Here are the Mets-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Nationals Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (-192) (-320 ML)

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+158) (+260 ML)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are riding high on a seven-game win streak after beating the Nationals last night for game one of this three-game series. Mets fans are also excited to have their superstar ace pitcher, Jacob deGrom back on the mound for the first time after a shoulder injury during spring training. He’ll look to lead the Mets into an even better season than they already have so far. They have an overall record of 65-37 and sit on the top of the NL East, just 3.5 games ahead of the Braves. As long as the Mets continue to play good baseball as a whole, with the addition of deGrom back in the pitching rotation, they’ll be on the hunt to get a World Series ring this season.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are in a tough position right now as they’re looking to build for the future. It’s no secret that they’re actively shopping their best players (Juan Soto and Josh Bell) at the deadline today, so it’ll be interesting to see if a deal can get done and help the Nats get back to the World Series in the new couple years. This year though, it’s not looking very likely as they are 35-69 on the season, sitting in last place in the NL East, 31.0 games behind the Mets. The Nats are even relying on their bullpen tonight as Cory Abbott will look to get the start on the mound for his first start of the season, but his fourth appearance on the season. He’s throwing a 2.25 ERA and will look to try and take down a dominant Mets team tonight.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This is kind of a no-brainer here as deGrom is on the mound for the Mets. The biggest issue is that the odds for this game are downright awful. The Mets are going to win, let’s make that pretty clear, but with odds like this, what’s the point of even betting on this game to begin with? If anything I’d suggest taking the over, for the pure fun of rooting for runs, but maybe stick Mets ML in a parlay somewhere to boost the odds. Juan Soto and/or Josh Bell will likely be traded by the time this game begins, so they probably won’t be in the lineup either.

My bet is probably going to be a Player Performance Double for Jacob deGrom 7+ Strikeouts/Mets to win (which you can find under the “Pitcher Props” tab in FanDuel). Decent odds, and it’s deGrom in his debut this season, you almost have to bet on him.

Final Mets-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Player Performance Double: Jacob deGrom 7+ Strikeouts/New York Mets to win (+125)