The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-14) look to complete the sweep as they host the Washington Nationals (13-20) Sunday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we give you a Nationals-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals have held a lead in both games during this series. In game one, the Nationals scored in the first inning, but could not score again the rest of the game as they fell 3-1. In game two, the Nationals had a 2-1 lead before giving up five unanswered runs. Washington then scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take the lead. Unfortunately, they walked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. The Nationals need to find a way to keep a lead Sunday.

Arizona is hitting the ball very well in this series. They have a .343 batting average with a .922 OPS. This has helped them raise their average to be fourth in the MLB and eighth in OPS. This offensive production has led the Diamondbacks to be second place in the NL West through the first 33 games of the season. Arizona struggles on the mound, so they need their hitters to continue this production if they want to keep up their solid start.

Trevor Williams will get the start for the Nationals while Ryne Nelson toes the rubber for Arizona.

Here are the Nationals-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Diamondbacks Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-137)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+114)

Over: 9 (-120)

Under: 9 (-102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Diamondbacks

TV: MASN, Bally Sports Arizona

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

Ryne Nelson has been struggling this year. In 31 innings pitched, Nelson has given up 38 hits, five home runs, and he has only struck out 19. Nelson throws a lot of pitches over the plate, but he does not generate many whiffs. The Nationals should be able to make hard contact and get on base plenty in this game. The Nationals are hitting .262 in the last week, so they have been seeing the ball well lately. If the Nationals can continue this, they will be able to cover the spread and avoid being swept.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamonbacks are going to need to rely on their offense in this game. This should not be a problem as they do have the fourth best batting average in the MLB. Trevor Williams has given up 32 hits in 31 2/3 innings this season. He will give up his fair share of hits, and the Diamondbacks are one of the better hitting teams in the league. They have been able to come back the first two games, so losing a lead early in this one will not be a problem. As long as the Diamondbacks can get their bats hot, they will cover this spread.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Ryne Nelson has been struggling and the Diamondbacks are 1-5 when he pitches. Trevor Williams is coming off a solid start against the Chicago Cubs. He should carry that momentum into this game while the Nationals hitters get to Nelson. Expect the Nationals to cover this spread and maybe even win this game.

Final Nationals-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Nationals +1.5 (-137), Over 9 (-120)