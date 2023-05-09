Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Washington Nationals take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Nationals Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nationals Giants.

The Washington Nationals are improving on their Western road trip. They scored an exhilarating 9-8 comeback win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, erasing an 8-5 eighth-inning deficit. Then they came into San Francisco on Monday night and beat the Giants in the first game of this midweek series. Washington scored five runs in the top of the first and cruised from there, winning 5-1. The Nats were buried at the bottom of the National League in the first few weeks of the season, but their past few weeks have lifted them to 15-20, within shouting distance of .500. The St. Louis Cardinals are 12-24, and the Colorado Rockies are 14-22. The Nats have risen above those two teams and are making a push toward the break-even mark. It will be fascinating to see if this team can continue to move in the right direction, or if it will lose steam.

Here are the Nationals-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Giants Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-102)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-115)

Over: 8 (-120)

Under: 8 (-102)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Giants

TV: MASN (Nationals) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have gotten good pitching during their run of improved play. One of the sources of that improvement is their starter in this game, Patrick Corbin. While Corbin was easy money as a pitcher to bet against in the first two weeks of the season, he has significantly raised his game. Corbin had a 7.71 ERA in his first four starts. Betting on the over for runs allowed in the first five innings of a game was an easy way to cash in when Corbin started a game in early April. In the past few weeks, Corbin has gotten a lot better. He pitched really well against the Chicago Cubs in his most recent outing, and he was solid against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his previous outing before the Chicago start. He has a 3.70 ERA in his last three starts. He is not getting crushed. This is not the same pitcher who stumbled out of the gate.

The San Francisco Giants have struggled on offense this season. Their batting order is noticeably different from 2022, and the memory of their tremendous 2021 season already feels distant. The Giants are simply not a trustworthy team, and the Nats can cover the run line even if they lose by one run.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have Logan Webb, their ace, on the mound for this game. Webb has allowed precisely two runs in each of his last three starts, pitching at least 6 2/3 innings in each of those starts. That’s ace-level stuff. Webb has rounded into form and is pitching like the anchor of the rotation he is in San Francisco.

Patrick Corbin of the Nationals might have improved in his last few starts, but he won’t remain at this level. He is bound to regress. He has been one of the weaker regular starting pitchers in Major League Baseball over the past year and a half.

Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick

Patrick Corbin has been pitching better, but matched against Logan Webb, he is going to lose. Take the Giants, who will be angry after getting dusted by Washington on Monday night.

Final Nationals-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5