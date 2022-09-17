MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Baltimore Orioles will continue their series with the Toronto Blue Jays for an exciting showdown on Saturday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

So far, the Orioles and Blue Jays have split the season series 7-7. The Blue Jays defeated the Orioles 6-3 last night. The teams have also split eight games at the Rogers Centre this year.

Things started well for the Jays in the second inning when Matt Chapman slammed a shot deep into the second deck in left. Consequently, it was his 25th of the year and the first since August 20. The blast gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead. Then, the Orioles clapped back when Adley Rutschman blasted a two-run bomb to left field. The home run was his 11th, giving the Orioles a 2-1 lead. Later, the Jays fought back when George Springer crushed a monster shot into left for a three-run. It was his 21st of the year, giving the Jays a 4-2 lead. However, Toronto had more to give as Chapman came back to the plate. He then slugged a shot to left field for a two-run blast, his second of the night, to provide the Jays with a 6-2 lead. They never looked back.

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish to the mound. Bradish is 3-6 with a 5.03 ERA. Recently, he went seven strong innings while allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts. Bradish is 1-1 with a 2.13 ERA over three starts in September. Also, he is 0-1 with a 7.27 ERA over four starts against the Jays.

Jose Berrios takes the mound for Toronto. Berrios is 10-5 with a 5.07 ERA. Recently, he tossed 6 1/3 innings while allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits. Berrios is 1-0 with a 2.19 ERA over two September starts. Additionally, he is 1-0 with a 3.46 ERA over two starts against the Orioles.

Here are the Orioles-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Blue Jays Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-150)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles do not have much and likely will miss the playoffs again. However, they also can clinch a winning record this year and have high hopes for the future.

Rutschman is amazing. Notably, he is one of the best young catchers in the game and has propelled the Orioles upward since his callup in April. Rutschman is batting .251 with 11 home runs, 34 RBIs, and 61 runs. Subsequently, he does not always hit the ball efficiently but does a lot of damage when he is on base. Rutschman is batting .327 (16 for 49) with four home runs, 11 RBIs, and 14 runs against the Jays. Also, he is batting .296 (8 for 27) with three home runs, seven RBIs, and six runs at the Rogers Centre.

The Orioles need more bats to step up. Yes, Rutschman is excellent and delivered a great home run last night. But the Orioles will not succeed unless others in the lineup also step up. Yesterday, the lineup combined for five hits. Gunnar Henderson was the lone bright spot, collecting two hits. Thus, Henderson and the rest of the lineup must produce to help Rutschman.

The Orioles will cover the spread if Bradish can pitch well against a potent lineup. Additionally, he needs Rutschman, Henderson, and the rest of the batting order to support him to have a chance of winning this game, let alone cover the odds.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays have one of the most explosive lineups in baseball. Moreover, they have defeated teams with opportunistic hits and acquired production from several players. The three key players in today’s game are Springer, Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Springer is batting .258 with 21 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 77 runs. Also, he is batting .267 (12 for 45) with one home run, five RBIs, and 11 runs over 11 games against the Orioles. Chapman is batting .238 with 26 home runs, 71 RBIs, and 76 runs. Additionally, he is hitting .289 (13 for 45) with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and 11 runs against Baltimore. He went 3 for 3 last night. Meanwhile, Guerrero is batting .277 with 28 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 71 runs this year. He is hitting .290 (18 for 62) with four home runs, 10 RBIs, and nine runs against the Orioles this season.

The Jays will cover the spread if Berrios pitches a decent game. Likewise, he needs Springer, Chapman, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to produce at the plate.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The teams have played each other well, with each winning seven. Ultimately, it is a scenario where the Jays have the better offense. It is tough to trust Berrios but easy to rely on Toronto’s lineup. Expect the Jays to continue what they started last night and win this one by a few runs.

Final Orioles-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+125)