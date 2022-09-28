MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Baltimore Orioles (80-74) continue their four-game series against the Boston Red Sox (74-81) on Wednesday night. Dean Kremer (8-5) is the projected starter for the Orioles while lefty Rich Hill (7-7) will take the bump for the Red Sox. First pitch is slated for 7:10 ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Righty Dean Kremer will make his 20th start of the season for Baltimore tonight. In 114 innings Kremer has gone 8-5. The 26-year-old has a stellar 3.07 ERA but has struck out just 81 batters. Kremer has put together a solid season for the Orioles and is coming off his best performance of the season. Last week Kremer through a complete game shutout against the Houston Astros. In his 9 innings of work, Kremer allowed just 4 hits and 2 walks while striking out 6. He struggled in is only previous outing at Fenway Park, however, allowing 4 runs in 5 2/3 innings while picking up a loss.

Southpaw Rich Hill is another in a long line of mediocre starting pitchers for the last-place Boston Red Sox. The 42-year-old journeyman has managed to piece together a 7-7 record for the Red Sox but has done so while holding a 4.65 ERA. Hill has pitched against Baltimore three times this season. In those starts, he’s compiled just 13 innings while giving up 6 runs. However, in his most recent start against the Orioles, he threw 5 shutout innings, allowing just 2 hits. In his last start, Hill gave up 4 runs to the Yankees in an eventual Boston loss. The accomplished veteran’s play will be a major factor in making an Orioles-Red Sox prediction.

Here are the Orioles-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-192)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Before last night’s loss Baltimore had been closing in on the last wildcard spot. Now 3.5 games back of the Mariners, it is now or never for the 2022 Orioles team. With under two weeks remaining in the regular season, Baltimore faces an uphill battle in making the postseason. Every game matters so you can expect the Orioles to come out motivated after dropping a critical game to Boston last night.

Tuesday’s loss to Boston had nothing to do with the offense. The Baltimore lineup scored 9 runs – including 4 home runs. Outfielder Anthony Santander continued his hot streak by blasting 2 home runs of his own. That is Santander’s second consecutive 2 home run game. Santander is in the midst of a career year at the plate – in large part thanks to his late-season power stretch. He now has hit 6 home runs in his last 4 games. The 27-year-old has terrorized Boston all season long. In 63 at-bats against the Red Sox Santander has hit .317, blasted 7 home runs, and driven in 23 runs. Santander’s incredible play against Boston this season is worth taking into account when making an Orioles-Red Sox prediction.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston snapped a 6 game skid in last night’s victory. While the Red Sox are eliminated from playoff contention, there is a lot to play for in building momentum for next season. Boston has a number of high-profile players who should be eager to get the ball rolling in hopes of a better 2023.

The Red Sox may not be playing postseason baseball this year, but that is by not fault of their offense. Boston is 10th in the MLB in runs scored this season but their pitching staff has been subpar.

Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts was noticeably absent from the hit column in last night’s win despite the team scoring 13 runs. This is notable for two reasons. One, Bogaerts is a certified stud. On the season, the 29-year-old has hit 14 home runs and driven in 69 runs while maintaining a .310 batting average. That batting average is especially important to pay attention to. Bogaerts is in the midst of a tight battle for the American League’s batting title. He trails the Yankees’ Aaron Judge and the Twins’ Louis Arraez by a narrow margin. Given Bogaert’s track record this season against Baltimore, he’s certainly due for a big performance tonight as he attempts to win himself a batting title and deny Judge the triple crown.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Despite Boston being the favorite in a home matchup against Baltimore, I’m counting on the Orioles to bounce back. Prior to last night’s win, Boston had dropped six straight games. Given that they have nothing to play for and the Orioles need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, I’ll take Baltimore and the runs here.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Orioles +1.5 (-192)