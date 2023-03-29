The Baltimore Orioles will travel to take on the Boston Red Sox in an Opening Day matchup on Thursday afternoon at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Orioles-Red Sox prediction and pick, laid out below.

Baltimore was a feel-good story last season, finishing with an 83-79 record, just three games out of the final Wild Card spot. Manager Brandon Hyde has been at the forefront of the turnaround, as prospects have begun to matriculate into the big leagues.

A disappointing 2022 ended with the Red Sox in last place of the AL East, with a 78-84 record. Boston was the only team in the division with a losing record. Chaim Bloom and company immediately went to work to better the roster, signing star Rafael Devers to a huge extension.

Here are the Orioles-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Red Sox Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-172)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Orioles vs. Red Sox

TV: MASN 2, NESN

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 AM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Adley Rutschman took the league by storm in his rookie season, hitting .254 with 13 home runs and 35 doubles, finishing second in the Rookie of the Year voting. Rutschman is likely to live toward the middle of the Baltimore lineup for the foreseeable future. Gunnar Henderson, who played in 34 games last season, will also likely be penciled in toward the middle of the lineup. Henderson bashed 12 extra-base hits in his brief time. Jorge Mateo and Cedric Mullins finished first and second in steals, swiping 35 and 34 bags apiece. Anthony Santander led the team with 33 home runs last season, a new career high. Both Santander and Mullins have found success against Corey Kluber in their careers.

Kyle Gibson, in his first season with Baltimore, will get the Opening Day nod. Gibson endured a rough season with Philadelphia in 2022, pitching to a 5.05 ERA in 167.2 innings, but he was an All-Star in 2021 and has the potential to shut down a lineup. Closer Felix Bautista emerged as a dominant option, pitching to a 2.19 ERA with 88 strikeouts in 65.2 innings.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Boston is led by third baseman Rafael Devers, who hit .295 with 27 home runs and 42 doubles, good for a 4.4 bWAR. The Red Sox rewarded Devers with a lucrative 10-year contract extension this offseason.

An interesting addition to the lineup is outfielder Masataka Yoshida, who was signed from Japan this offseason. Yoshida is highly regarded in scouting circles, with elite contact skills coupled with above-average speed. Yoshida is likely to be toward the top of the lineup.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Justin Turner, even at 38, can still rake, totaling 49 extra-base hits for the Dodgers last season. Triston Casas, who struggled in a late season call up, has legendary power, and a sweet left-handed stroke that seems primed to produce 30-plus home run seasons regularly. When he was healthy in 2021, Kiké Hernandez was worth 4.9 bWAR and should come close to that production in a full season.

Corey Kluber continues his tour through the AL East, now employed by a third team in the division in as many years. Kluber may not possess the velocity he did as the ace for Cleveland, but his signature movement is still there. Kluber was okay for Tampa Bay last season, with a 4.34 ERA in 164.0 innings. Kenley Jansen and Tanner Houck form a lethal backend combo. Jansen will have to adjust to the new pitch clock however, which may take a bit.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Orioles are a team on the rise and will go into Fenway Park and steal a win on Opening Day.

Final Orioles-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Baltimore +1.5 (-172), over 9 (-110)