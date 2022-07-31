MLB Odds: Orioles vs. Reds prediction, odds and pick – 7/31/2022

The Cincinnati Reds are hosting the Baltimore Orioles today as they look to wrap up their weekend series. Both of these teams have shown a lot of promise as of late, but will it be enough for either of them to make the playoffs this season? If they do want to make the playoffs, they’ll first have to go through each other, so let’s dive right into it.

Here are the Orioles-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Reds Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-192) (+106 ML)

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+158) (-124 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have come out hot this season and are unfortunately in the toughest division in the league. Over, the O’s are 51-50, but are still sitting in fourth place in the AL East, 17.5 games behind the Yankees. It’s tough to imagine an Orioles team that has come so far to end up likely with a plus .500 record and still not make the playoffs. But that won’t stop them from trying their best. Starting on the mound for the O’s today will be Austin Voth, making his 7th start in 11 appearances this season where he is pitching a 1-1 record and 6.15 ERA. Not his best performances as of late, but the Birds are looking to keep the momentum rolling and make this second half of the season count.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have been playing very good baseball since May after their historically bad start to the season. Because of that bad start, they sit at the bottom of the NL Central division with a record of 39-61, 17.5 games back from the Brewers. Even though the Reds have been playing well recently, they’re still looking to sell some of their key assets at the trade deadline, specifically all-star pitcher Luis Castillo. Until then, they’ll continue to rebuild and hopefully we’ll see them in contention again soon. Starting on the mound for the Reds tonight will be Tyler Mahle, as he is pitching a 3-3 record with a 4.73 ERA. For what the Reds are doing on offense lately, he’ll try to hold down the fort and get a victory today.

Final Orioles-Reds Prediction & Pick

Objectively, the Orioles have been the better all-around team so far this season compared to the Reds. With that said, this matchup doesn’t really look great for either of them. The Reds won pretty handily last night, but I’m not as confident in them tonight. With that said, I’m also not that confident in the Orioles either. Because of that, and how the starter pitchers line up, I’m going to take the over in this one. Both of these teams can find hot bats when they want to, and the pitching just isn’t that good today, so I expect to see a well-fought battle for at least nine total runs.

Final Orioles-Reds Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 (-112)