The San Diego Padres (19-21) are trying to avoid being swept Sunday afternoon as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (25-15). This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Both games this series have been close and low scoring. In game one, the Dodgers jumped out to an early 2-0 lead. However, the Padres scored two of their own in the seventh inning to tie the game. The tie did not last long, though. Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman went back-to-back and the Dodgers won the game 4-2. Fernando Tatis Jr. led the Padres with two hits. Freddie Freeman had three RBIs to go along with his home run and he was the only player to have a multi-hit game for Los Angeles.

Game two finished with the same score as game one. J.D Martinez hit a three-run home run in the first to take an early lead after Juan Soto homered in the top of the first. Freeman finished with another two hits in the game while Will Smith picked up the other RBI. Julio Urias notched his fifth win of the season after going seven innings and allowing just two runs on three hits.

Ryan Weathers will make his fourth start of the season for the Padres while Tony Gonsolin takes the ball for Los Angeles.

Here are the Padres-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-128)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+106)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: MLB Tv Subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Weathers is making his fourth start of the season after making a few appearances out of the bullpen. He is having a great start to the season, though. Weathers has a 2.50 ERA through 18 innings pitched to go along with a 1.11 WHIP. The Dodgers are much worse against left-handed pitching this season. Los Angeles is batting just .203 against lefties. For a long time this season, they were batting below .200. With Weathers throwing from the left side, He has a great chance to shut down the Dodgers and help the Padres avoid being swept.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

Gonsolin has been solid in his first three starts after coming off the injured list. He has a 1.93 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 innings pitched. He has not been much of a strikeout pitcher so far, but he finds other ways to get outs. The Dodgers are the 10th best fielding team in the MLB, so letting the Padres make contact is not such a bad thing. Gonsolin will need to have a good start if the Dodgers want to complete the sweep and this is entirely possible.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

You should expect another close game. These teams have played five times this season and the largest margin of victory is just three runs. The highest total runs scored in a game between the two teams is just seven. Whether it is good pitching or poor hitting, the Dodgers and Padres know how to attack each others weaknesses. For Sunday’s game, expect the Dodgers to come out victorious, but in a closely fought game.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Padres +1.5 (-128) , Under 9.5 (-110)