MLB Odds: Padres vs. Mariners prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022

The Seattle Mariners take on the San Diego Padres for a short 2-game series! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Mariners prediction and pick.

Both of these teams are neck and neck with each other in the overall MLB standings. San Diego is (77-64) on the season which puts them third in the NL Wild Card seeding. The Mariners are (79-61) on the year which has them atop the AL Wild Card standings. It’s likely we will see both of these squads in October but first, they will battle it out for two games. Seattle won both meetings in the short 2-game series they had earlier in the season.

Here are the Padres-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mariners Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+152)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting for the Padres tonight is right-hander Yu Darvish. Darvish continues to pitch well at this point in the season and will be a huge part of their success if they make it to the postseason. Joe Musgrove stole all the fame early in the season but it has been Darvish who has been the most consistent since Opening Day. The Japanese pitcher has a (13-7) record and a 3.31 ERA in 168.2 innings. He pitched another quality start against the Arizona Diamondbacks last outing which makes 19 in a row. His 0.98 WHIP is 8th in all of the MLB and so another solid start tonight should give them the edge.

Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth are on a tear as of late. Cronenworth is hitting .333 with three homers in his last seven games and Manny has two solo home runs in the same span. Cronenworth has been a huge lift for the offense over the last month and is now 36th in baseball with 73 RBIs. Machado leads the team in almost every offensive stat and should be an MVP candidate by the end of the season. If Juan Soto shows up tonight, then the Padres should cover.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Mariners tonight is right-hander Logan Gilbert. Gilbert is also having a spectacular season with a (12-5) record and 3.23 ERA in 161.2 innings. Oddly enough, he elevates his game on the road and has a higher ERA at home. His last four-ish starts have been great with his last two being dominant. In Gilbert’s last 12 innings, he has allowed zero runs and just seven hits combined. He struck out nine hitters apiece in both outings and seems to be in top form. Another quality start from Gilbert should keep the M’s close.

The Mariners took the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Braves thanks to their offense. Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez both hit two homers on Sunday which lifted the Mariners to a walk-off win. As long as the bullpen is on their game and doesn’t blow late leads, then the Mariners can compete with any team out there. With Mitch Haniger back, the outfield is loaded and ready to make a run in October.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Padres play well with Darvish on the mound and he could lead them to victory. However, Gilbert has been just as good and the Mariners are rolling right now. Take Seattle to cover this spread at home. The value isn’t great, but adding this to a parlay could benefit you.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5 (-184)