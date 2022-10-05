MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Astros prediction, odds and pick – 10/5/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros will conclude their respective regular seasons with a Wednesday afternoon matchup at Minute Made Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Phillies-Astros prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Philadelphia Phillies, fresh off clinching the final playoff spot, have played to an 87-74 record, third place in the NL Wild Card. Now, the team just needs to set up their rotation and bullpen options for Friday’s opening playoff game. Interim manager Rob Thompson will garner some serious consideration for the full-time position here.

Houston has had the AL West on ice for most of the season, playing to a 105-56 record, the best mark in the American League and second best in all of baseball. The potent offense is complemented by a lethal pitching staff, including Cy Young front runner Justin Verlander.

Here are the Phillies-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Astros Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-140)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+116)

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Bailey Falter will be the starting pitcher for the final game of the regular season for Philadelphia. Falter has pitched to a 6-4 record with a 3.90 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 83 innings across 19 appearances (15 starts). Falter has walked just 4.9 percent of the batters he has faced, which ranks in the 89th percentile in the league. Opponents have hit just .205 against Falter’s four-seam fastball. Philadelphia’s bullpen has been slightly better of late, thanks in large part to some additions at the trade deadline. David Robertson has pitched to a 2.70 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 23.1 innings with Philadelphia.

Batters are hitting just .193 against the veteran. Jose Alvarado has been great of late, with a 1.61 ERA in his last 28 innings, striking out 47 batters against just eight walks. Overall this season, Alvarado has pitched to a 3.18 ERA with 81 strikeouts in 51 innings. Seranthony Dominguez owns a 3.00 ERA with 61 strikeouts in 51 innings, holding batters to a .197 batting average. Lefty Brad Hand has been great in his 45 innings, with a 2.80 ERA, allowing just two home runs this season.

Kyle Schwarber leads the National League with 46 home runs, leading the Phillies with 94 RBI and 86 walks. Rhys Hoskins ranks second on the team with 30 home runs and leads with 33 doubles, adding 78 RBI. JT Realmuto is enjoying one of the better offensive seasons from a catcher, hitting .275 with 26 doubles, 22 home runs, and 21 stolen bases. Realmuto is second on the team with 84 RBI. Bryce Harper has only played in 99 games due to injuries but has belted 18 home runs and 28 doubles. Nick Castellanos is third on the team with 27 doubles, adding 13 home runs. Third baseman Alec Bohm leads the team with a .280, with 13 home runs, 24 doubles, and 72 RBI. Jean Segura will finally make his first postseason appearance. Segura has hit 10 home runs and stolen 13 bases this season, hitting .279. Bryson Stott has belted ten home runs and 19 doubles in his rookie season.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Houston will send Framber Valdez to the mound in this one. Valdez has gone 16-6 with a 2.89 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 196.1 innings across 30 starts. The lefty with a high-spin curveball has kept the ball in the park at a solid rate, allowing just eleven home runs this season. Opponents have managed a measly .150 batting average with 118 strikeouts in 214 at-bats against the curveball. Batters have hit just .225 against Valdez this season.

Houston’s bullpen has been the best group in baseball, leading the league with a 2.78 ERA, striking out 570 batters in 491.1 innings. Bryan Abreu has pitched to a 1.97 ERA with 86 strikeouts in 59.1 innings, with his 35.1 percent strikeout rate ranking in the 97th percentile. Rafael Montero has pitched to a 2.39 ERA with 14 saves and 73 strikeouts in 67.2 innings, holding opponents to a .194 batting average. Closer Ryan Pressly has pitched to a 3.09 ERA with 32 saves and 63 strikeouts in 47.1 innings. Pressly has missed some time this season but pitched to a 2.08 ERA in September. Ryne Stanek has been the best option for this bullpen, with a 1.17 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 53.2 innings. Opponents are hitting .191 against Stanek this season.

Yordan Alvarez leads the team with 37 home runs and a .304 batting average, ranking second with 96 RBI. Kyle Tucker is second on the team with 30 home runs, leading with 107 RBI and 25 stolen bases, adding 28 doubles. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with 40 doubles. Jose Altuve ranks second with 39 doubles, third with 28 home runs, and second with 18 stolen bases and a .300 batting average. Alex Bregman is third with 38 doubles, hitting 23 home runs and 93 RBI, with more walks than strikeouts. Rookie Jeremy Pena has hit 22 home runs and 20 doubles, stealing eleven bases as Carlos Correa’s replacement. Houston is fourth in the league with 213 home runs and seventh with 282 doubles.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick

This should have a ton of offense.

Final Phillies-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston -1.5 (+116), over 7.5 (+100)