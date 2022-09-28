MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/28/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs will continue their series with a Wednesday night matchup at Wrigley Field in Chicago. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Phillies-Cubs prediction and pick, laid out below.

The Phillies are the third horse in the NL East with an 83-70 record, placing them in the third spot in the NL Wild Card race. Philadelphia is holding off Milwaukee by just one and a half games and needs every victory they can get. This series with Chicago could go a long way for this team.

Chicago has suffered through a 68-86 record, third place in the NL Central, somehow still not officially eliminated from the Wild Card race. Chicago has been better of late, going 6-4 in their last ten games. At this point, the victories are moral at best.

Here are the Phillies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Phillies-Cubs Odds

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (-110)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Philadelphia is sending Aaron Nola to the mound in this one. Nola has gone 10-12 with a 3.28 ERA in 192.1 innings across 30 starts, striking out 218 batters. Nola has held batters to a .224 batting average. Nola’s 28.7 percent strikeout rate ranks in the 84th percentile in the league, with his 3.8 percent walk rate ranking in the 98th percentile. Seranthony Dominguez has been the best reliever for the Phillies, with a 2.76 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 49 innings. Opponents have hit an abysmal .184 against Dominguez. New closer David Robertson has been great since coming over, pitching to a 2.95 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 21.1 innings, and registering six saves.

Philadelphia’s offense is getting healthy at the right time, welcoming back Nick Castellanos. Kyle Schwarber leads the team with 42 home runs and 87 RBI, leading the National League in home runs. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with 33 doubles and is second with 29 home runs. JT Realmuto is second on the team with 82 RBI, hitting 21 home runs and 24 doubles, stealing 18 bases to lead the team. Bryce Harper has only played in 91 games but has 18 home runs and 28 doubles. Nick Castellanos is third on the team with 27 doubles, hitting .265 with 13 home runs. Alec Bohm leads the team with a .290 batting average, hitting 22 doubles and 12 home runs. Philadelphia is sixth in the league with 195 home runs.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Chicago has tabbed rookie Hayden Wesneski as tonight’s starting pitcher. Wesneski was acquired from Scott Effross and made his MLB debut earlier this month. Wesneski has gone 2-1 with a 2.45 ERA in four games, two of which were starts. In his two starts, Wesneski has thrown 13.1 innings, with a 2.03 ERA and 13 strikeouts. Batters are hitting just .175 against Wesneski. Brandon Hughes is the best reliever in the bullpen, with a 3.09 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 55.1 innings. Hughes leads the team with seven saves and has held batters to a .199 batting average.

Patrick Wisdom leads the team with 25 home runs, ranking second with 52 walks, 25 doubles, and 65 RBI. Ian Happ leads the team with 41 doubles, 70 RBI, and 54 walks, adding 17 home runs. Willson Contreras is second on the team with 21 home runs, adding 22 doubles. Christopher Morel has belted 15 home runs and stolen ten bases. Nico Hoerner, who missed two weeks this month, leads the team with a .288 batting average and 18 stolen bases, adding nine home runs and 21 doubles.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick

Philadelphia should be able to handle this one.

Final Phillies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia -1.5 (-110), over 6.5 (-118)