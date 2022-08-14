MLB Odds: Phillies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/14/2022

The Philadelphia Phillies will close out a three-game set as they take on the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday night in Queens. It is time to continue our MLB odds betting series with a Phillies-Mets prediction and pick.

The Mets shut out the Phillies 1-0 in an exciting pitchers’ duel. New York scored the only run in the first inning when Pete Alonso clipped an RBI single to right, giving New York a 1-0 lead. Consequently, neither team could score and the rest of the game went by.

Jake DeGrom was brilliant, tossing six scoreless innings while allowing two hits and striking out 10. Alternatively, Aaron Nola was almost as good, allowing one earned run on four hits with eight strikeouts through eight innings.

The NL East rivals will clash again and could meet in the playoffs if the stars align. However, the Phillies have work to do to make that happen. The Mets lead the season series 10-4.

Zack Wheeler will take the mound for the Phillies today. Wheeler is 11-5 with a 2.63 ERA in 2022. Also, he tossed six innings in his last start, allowing one earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts and three walks. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 1.58 ERA and 15 strikeouts over two starts in August. Conversely, he is 0-1 with a 1.69 ERA over two starts against the Mets in 2022. Wheeler is 4-2 with a 2.48 ERA over 10 career starts against the Mets.

Chris Bassitt is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 2022. Bassitt threw eight innings while allowing one run (none earned) on eight hits in his last start. Additionally, Bassitt remains nearly perfect in August, mounting a 2-0 record with an o.00 ERA over two starts. He is 1-0 with a 1.54 ERA over two starts against the Phillies this year.

Here are the Phillies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Philadelphia Phillies: +1.5 (-192) ML (+118)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+158) ML (-138)

Over: 7 (-124)

Under: 7 (-102)

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies have had an up-and-down season offensively. Consequently, it has looked inconsistent without Bryce Harper. Rhys Hoskins and Kyle Schwarber have done the work, but the team has fallen when they struggled.

Hoskins is batting .249 with 24 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 50 runs. Ultimately, August has not been as kind, with Hoskins batting .222 (8 for 36) with four home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs through 11 games. He has struggled against New York, batting .146 (7 for 48) with one home run, two RBIs, and three runs over 13 games this year.

Schwarber is batting .211 with 34 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 71 runs, continuing his boom-or-bust season. Significantly, he is batting .290 (9 for 31) with one home run, three RBIs, and five runs over 10 games in August. Schwarber has faltered against the Mets, batting .182 (8 for 44) with three home runs, six RBIs, and seven runs over 13 games in 2022.

The Phillies mustered two runs on Friday and none yesterday. Hoskins and Schwarber are the big bats in the lineup with Harper out. Unfortunately, they usually blast a home run or do nothing. The Phillies will cover the spread if Wheeler wheels and deals the Mets. Additionally, the Phillies need their offense to awaken from its slumber.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have owned the Phillies this season, and have done it in a variety of ways. However, they have yet to cover the spread in this series. Their bats must awaken. Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil are two of their biggest producers.

Alonso is batting .281 with 29 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 65 runs. Also, he is batting .319 (15 for 47) with three home runs, 12 RBIs, and mine runs in August. Alonso has enjoyed playing the Phillies, batting .340 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 11 runs over 14 games against them. Additionally, he is batting .282 with 12 home runs, 42 RBIs, and 32 runs over 60 career games against the Phillies.

McNeil is batting .307 with seven home runs, 46 RBIs, and 48 runs in 2022. Moreover, he is scorching hot in August, batting .395 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs this month. McNeil is batting .289 with one home run, seven RBIs, and four runs over 13 games against the Phillies this year. Significantly, he is batting .322 with six home runs, 25 RBIs, and 33 runs over 69 games against Philadelphia.

The Mets will cover the spread if they can get another great start from Bassitt. Likewise, they need production from Alonso, McNeil, and the rest of the Mets’ lineup.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick

These games have been close. Ultimately, the Mets have dominated this series. The score may be close like last night, but the dominance will continue. Expect the Mets to win this game, continuing their momentum as they march toward the playoffs.

Final Phillies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-138)