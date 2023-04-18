The Pittsburgh Pirates (10-7) take on the Colorado Rockies (5-12) in game two of a three game set. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Pirates-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Game one was controlled by the Pirates the entire time. Andrew McCutchen hit a first inning home run and the Pirates never looked back. Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, McCutchen, Carlos Santana and Mark Mathias all had multi-hit games. The Pirates scoring was capped off by a 461-foot bomb hit by Jack Suwinski. Rich Hill went six innings and allowed one run on six hits while striking out seven to earn the win. For the Rockies, Jurickson Profar and Kris Bryant combined for five of their 10 hits. Kris Bryant hit his second home run of the year and his first at Coors field as a member of the Rockies. Kyle Freeland did not make it through three innings as he gave up seven runs and earned the loss.

Vince Velasquez will start for the Pirates and Jose Urena will toe the rubber for the Rockies.

Here are the Pirates-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Pirates-Rockies Odds

Pittsburgh Pirates: -1.5 (+138)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-166)

Over: 13 (-110)

Under: 13 (-110)

How To Watch Pirates vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

Urena is getting the start for Colorado and he has not pitched well at all. In three starts, Urena has pitched 10 innings and given up 17 hits, 13 total runs and five home runs. His strikeout to walk ratio is not good either as he has struck out seven, but walked eight. The Pirates put up a whole bunch of runs Monday night and could do the same in this one. With the game being in Colorado, the Pirates just need to put good swings on the ball and it will fly. Urena is prone to giving up the home run, so he allows a lot of hard contact. Pittsburgh might get into the Rockies bullpen early, just as they did in game one.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies will face Velasquez. He was good his last time out, but has two below average starts on the season. In 13 1/3 innings pitched, Velasquez has allowed 14 hits, walked seven and given up two home runs. The Rockies will need C.J Cron, Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon, and Kris Bryant to have big games if they want to keep this one close. They can not expect to shut down the Pirates offense, so Colorado needs to get it done with their bats.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game has the potential to be high scoring again. Pittsburgh is playing well and their bats are hot. If they can keep the Rockies to below four runs, they will win this game and cover the spread. They should be able to hit Urena, and Velasquez will be coming in with confidence after a solid outing in St. Louis. If the Pirates just stick to their approach and do what they have been all season, they will have no problem in this game.

Final Pirates-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Pirates -1.5 (+138), Under 13 (-110)