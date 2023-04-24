The Texas Rangers (14-7) visit the Cincinnati Reds (7-15) in the first game of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Reds prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rangers are coming off a series win against the Oakland Athletics. Texas dropped game one, but was able to take games two and three in the weekend series. Adolis Garcia had six hits in the series, including a three home run game. Garcia racked up nine RBI in the three game set. Ezequiel Duran, Robbie Grossman and Jonah Heim all hit home runs as well. Andrew Heaney and Jacob DeGrom were the winning pitchers in the series.

The Reds just got swept by the red hot Pittsburgh Pirates in a four game series. Jonathan India picked up five hits, T.j Feidl and Tyler Stephenson had four hits each. The Reds offense was only able to score five runs in the four games. On the mound, the Reds only gave up 12 runs in the four games.

These two teams will play just one series against each other this season. Game one will be Nathan Eovaldi vs. Nick Lodolo.

Here are the Rangers-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Reds Odds

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+136)

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Rangers-Reds

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers are coming off a series win in which they swung the bats well. As a team. they are now hitting .263 on the season. Lodolo is pitching for the Reds and he gives up quite a few hits. He has had just one start this season in which he gave up less than seven hits. He will put the ball in the zone and give the Rangers something to hit. As long as Texas can take advantage of Lodolo’s mistakes in the zone, they will put up some runs.

The Reds offense has been ice cold lately. They have scored just 14 runs in their last seven games. Eovaldi has not been at his best this season, but he will have an opportunity to turn it around in this game. Cincinnati is hitting .231 on the year and .186 in their last seven games. As long as Eovaldi attacks hitters, he will be successful.

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

Cincinnati has had their struggles at the plate, but Eovaldi has been struggling on the mound. Eovaldi has given up at least five hits in every start along with at least two runs. In his last two starts, he has given up eight runs in 11 innings and 17 hits. Eovaldi has been leaving pitches over the plate and allowing solid contact. Cincinnati will be facing a struggling pitcher and has the opportunity to turn their offensive struggles around.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Reds are struggling and that should not change in this game. Although Eovaldi has been struggling, the Rangers have been playing well offensively. Cincinnati has been struggling on both sides of the field. Expect the Rangers to come out strong on the road and win this game.

Final Rangers-Reds Prediction & Pick: Rangers -1.5 (+136), Over 8 (-118)