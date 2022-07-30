The Texas Rangers take on the Los Angeles Angels. Check out our MLB odds series for our Rangers Angels prediction and pick.

Glenn Otto gets the ball for the Rangers, while Chase Silseth takes the hill for the Angels.

Glenn Otto has a 5.37 ERA. His ERA for the month of July is 5.47. In his most recent start on July 25 against the Mariners, he pitched 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs. His ERA went from 5.40 to 5.37 as a result of that performance. It’s clear that Otto is who he is. The ERA is entirely reflective of his performance. A five-run ERA means five earned runs in nine innings, which means 2.5 runs every 4.5 innings. When a pitcher is constantly failing to pitch at least six innings per start, and when he gives up two or three runs per start, that is precisely what a five-run ERA pitcher will do. The stats and the pitching lines don’t lie with Otto: He has given up at least two runs in each of his last seven starts, and failed to pitch six full innings in all but one of those starts. This is a case where the stats do tell an accurate story of an athlete’s performance in a given season.

Chase Silseth has a 5.84 ERA, but that really doesn’t matter much in the larger scheme of things. He has pitched only twice since June 3, and his most recent appearance was July 7. Who knows what he will bring to the table in this game? Silseth has made six appearances in 2022, totaling 24 2/3 innings. His ERA in his first three starts of the year was 3.07. His ERA in his last three starts was over nine runs. Again, though, those recent starts aren’t last week. He hasn’t pitched for the Angels in three and a half weeks. He is a total mystery right now.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Rangers-Angels MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Rangers-Angels Odds

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-200)

Los Angeles Angels: -1.5 (+164)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

*Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)



Why The Rangers Could Cover the Spread

Chase Silseth is not a proven, reliable, or — for that matter — healthy pitcher. He needs to prove he can perform. In the absence of said proof, the Rangers have to like their chances in this matchup. The Angels, destroyed by injuries and low on morale, are playing the lifeless, aimless baseball of a team just playing out the string in September. They aren’t a good spoiler, they aren’t offering any resistance, and they have virtually no offense other than Shohei Ohtani at this point. The Rangers have smothered the Angels’ bats in the first two games of this series. Even with a mediocre pitcher, Glenn Otto, on the mound, they have to feel confident about this game.

Why The Angels Could Cover the Spread

After getting dominated by Texas pitching on Thursday and Friday, the Angels — though they are banged up and bruised — are bound to get a few more big hits. This offense, like any really bad offense, is still going to emerge in an occasional game over the course of a long season and have a good night. Going up against Glenn Otto is precisely the situation in which the Angels can, for just one game, rise up. The Angels are a bad team, but in a one-game situation against a pitcher they can handle, they can surely score a decisive win.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick

If you want to predict a game between Glenn Otto and Chase Silseth, go on ahead … but this is frankly a stay-away situation. If you insist on a pick, the Rangers are obviously the better choice, but again, why trust your money on the Texas Rangers in 2022? Always remember you don’t have to bet on every game. No one is forcing you to.

Final Rangers-Angels Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5