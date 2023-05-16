The Tampa Bay Rays (31-11) travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets (20-22) in an interleague matchup. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Mets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Rays continue to have the best record in baseball, but have hit a ‘rough patch’ in their season. They are .500 in their last 10 games and are coming off a series split against the New York Yankees and a series loss against the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay should not be discouraged, though. They still lead the MLB in batting average, OPS, home runs, hits and runs. Five players on the Rays are hitting above .300 while two of those players have 10 home runs. On the mound, the Rays have the second lowest ERA and third lowest WHIP.

The Mets are having a disappointing season. They have lost six of their last 10 games and have not won a series in May. They dropped a series to the Colorado Rockies, Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds. Those are three teams the Mets are supposed to be better than. Brandon Nimmo leads New York with a .316 batting average while Pete Alonso has launched 13 home runs. Alonso and Francisco Lindor have 31 RBI each.

The starting pitchers in this game will be Jalen Beeks and Justin Verlander.

Here are the Rays-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Mets Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-154)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Rays vs. Mets

TV: Bally Sports Sun, SportsNet New York

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are bottom half of the league in batting average as a team. Tampa Bay will need to shut down the Mets offense if they want to keep this game close. Beeks has made three starts this season, but is mainly a reliever. The Rays will be using him as an opener in this game as he has not thrown more than three innings in a game. His ERA is a bit inflated because of two outings in which he gave up three runs and five runs. Both those outings came against the Chicago White Sox. Take those outings out of his stats and Beeks has an ERA of 1.93 in 18 2/3 innings with 14 strikeouts to just five walks. He has also allowed just 11 hits in those innings. Beeks has the ability to keep the Mets in check, but the rest of the Rays pitching staff will have to as well.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Verlander has made two starts for the Mets this season and has been very good in them. In 12 innings, he has given up seven hits, three runs and struck out 12. However, he has not gotten a lot of run support. This makes his start in Cincinnati more impressive. Verlander threw seven innings, struck out seven and allowed just one run on two hits. The Mets won that game just 2-1. However, if Verlander can have another great outing, the Mets will cover this spread. He just needs some run support.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick

This game should end up being pretty close. It will just come down to if the Mets can put up some runs. New York can not be trusted to score many runs, so roll with the Rays to cover the spread in this game.

Final Rays-Mets Prediction & Pick: Rays +1.5 (-154), Under 8.5 (-102)