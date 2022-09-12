MLB Odds: Rays vs. Blue Jays prediction, odds and pick – 9/12/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will visit the Toronto Blue Jays in the ultimate playoff preview as the AL East divisional rivals meet for five games. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

In a few short weeks, we could see the Rays and Blue Jays square off in a three-game series to determine who likely will face the Houston Astros. However, both these teams still have an outside chance at the AL East crown.

The Rays are 6-3 in September and 7-3 over 10 games. However, they are 31-36 on the road. Tampa Bay enters the tilt with a 78-60 record and is 5 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees in the AL East.

The Blue Jays are 8-2 this month and have fired on all cylinders. Now, they look to capitalize and jump the Rays for second place. Toronto is 78-61 and six games behind the Yanks for first in the AL East.

The Rays lead the season series 6-4 and have won three of five in Toronto. Consequently, this series will showcase five games (including a made-up rain-postponed game) with significant implications. The Rays are 31-24 at Rogers Centre since the start of the 2016 season.

Cooper Criswell is the scheduled starter for the Rays. However, despite having a double-header tomorrow, they could have a bullpen game. The Jays will go with Jose Berrios on the hill. Berrios is 10-5 with a 5.23 ERA. Recently, he went six innings while allowing three earned runs on eight hits with two strikeouts and two walks in his last game. Berrios is 1-0 against the Rays this year, as he went five innings while allowing two earned runs on eight hits with three strikeouts and two walks. He is 1-3 with a 5.45 ERA historically against Tampa Bay.

Here are the Rays-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Blue Jays Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-156)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Tampa Bay has a few offensive weapons, thriving when they succeed. Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz are the go-to guys in the Tampa Bay lineup, and they must succeed for the Rays to have a chance.

Arozarena is hitting .270 with 19 home runs, 76 RBIs, and 63 runs this year. He is batting .257 (9 for 35) with one home run, three RBIs, and four runs over nine games against the Jays. Additionally, he is batting .294 (5 for 17) with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs over four games at the Rogers Centre in 2022. Arozarena has a lifetime mark of .189 (10 for 53) with one home run, four RBIs, and nine runs over 13 games at the Rogers Centre.

Diaz is hitting .292 with eight home runs, 51 RBIs, and g5 runs. He is smoking hot against Toronto this year, batting .417 (10 for 24) with one home run, three RBIs, and three runs through seven games. Diaz is hitting .500 (9 for 18) with two RBIs and two runs over five games at the Rogers Centre. He has struggled in his career against the Jays, hitting .195 (16 for 82) with four RBIs and 10 runs. Diaz has not hit a home run at the stadium.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can build an early lead. Subsequently, it will help their pitching gain confidence and take down a powerful Toronto lineup.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays have a talented lineup and some weapons that could destroy a pitching staff. Likewise, two of those threats are Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Guerrero is hitting .277 with 27 home runs, 82 RBIs, and 78 runs this year. Also, he is batting .279 (12 for 43) with one home run, eight RBIs, and four runs against the Rays. Guerrero is essential to their lineup; his production could change the game’s pace with one significant swing.

Bichette is hitting .279 with 23 home runs, 84 RBIs, and 81 runs. However, he has struggled against Tampa Bay, batting .179 (7 for 39) with three RBIs and two runs over 10 games.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Berrios can deliver a strong outing. Moreover, Toronto needs him to last into the sixth inning and not make many mistakes. Guerrero, Bichette, and the rest of the fearsome lineup must get to Tampa Bay pitching early to clam some pressure on them that could affect the rest of the series.

Barring a more significant collapse by the Yankees, these two might meet in the playoffs. However, they have the Seattle Mariners between them, and both could easily fall behind them. They will play five games this week to determine who takes the edge. The Jays will finish the job today and pressure the Rays all game. Expect Toronto to cover the spread and leapfrog their rivals.

Final Rays-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+130)