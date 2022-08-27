MLB Odds: Rays vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Tampa Bay Rays will continue their series against the Boston Red Sox as the AL East rivals meet at Fenway Park on Saturday. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Red Sox defeated the Rays 9-8 on Friday. First, the Rays struck early when Yandy Diaz swung at the first pitch, delivering a mammoth blast over the Green Monster in left. It was his eighth home run, giving the Rays a 1-0 lead. Then, Tampa struck again in the second when Ji-Man Choi crushed a pitch to right that sailed over the Red Sox bullpen. It was his ninth home run, giving the Rays a 3-0 advantage. It was 4-1 in the fourth when Franchy Cordero hammered a shot that landed right inside Pesky Pole in right, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Then, it was 4-3 in the next inning when Enrique Hernandez singled to center to tie the game. Kevin Plawecki doubled to left, giving the Sox the lead.

Xander Bogaerts approached the plate in the sixth. Next, he crushed a 1-2 pitch to left for a three-run home run. It was his 11th this year, giving the Sox an 8-4 advantage. The Rays trailed 9-5 in the eighth when Jose Siri came up to bat. Subsequently, he blasted a shot to left-center field for a three-run bomb. The home run was his fourth this season, cutting the deficit to 9-8. Ultimately, Boston held on for a victory with a one-two-three ninth inning.

Today, Jeffrey Springs will take the mound for the Rays. Springs is 6-3 with a 2.46 ERA. Recently, he went 5 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run on five hits. Springs has excelled in August, going 3-0 with a 1.66 ERA over four starts. Additionally, he is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA over two appearances against Boston this season. Springs has four appearances at Fenway in his career.

Rich Hill will take the Hill for the Red Sox. Hill is 5-5 with a 4.68 ERA over 18 starts. Recently, he tossed five innings while allowing two earned runs on three hits. Hill is 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA in three starts in August. However, he has done well against the Rays. Hill tossed four scoreless innings while allowing four hits with three walks in an April 24 appearance against Tampa Bay. Moreover, he is 2-0 with a 3.45 ERA in 13 games (four starts) in his career against the Rays.

Here are the Rays-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Red Sox Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+132)

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have some weapons to use against the Boston pitching staff. Moreover, they have one star who struggles against the Sox and one who dominates them.

Randy Arozarena has not done well against the Sox, batting .167 (6 for 36) with one home run, three RBIs, and six runs over 10 games this season. Subsequently, he went 0 for 3 against them on Friday. Diaz loves facing Boston, batting 486 (17 for 35) with two home runs, nine RBIs, and 11 runs over 10 games against the Sox. Additionally, he went 3 for 4 on Friday.

The Rays usually excel with their pitching. Thus, it will be up to Springs to do the job against the Sox. The Tampa bullpen must deliver when it is their turn. Also, their relievers must do a better job than last night after surrendering nine runs.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can efficiently hit the ball and gain an early lead. Additionally, they must find ways to hold that lead and not allow a slip-up.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

It has been a down year for the Sox, but they can still whack the ball at times, as they displayed last night. Now, the trick is to do it again.

Bogaerts continues his tear against the Rays, now batting .342 with two home runs, eight RBIs, and eight runs over 10 games against the Rays this season. Moreover, he would like to replicate the damage and keep doing it to help his team’s cause. Plawecki is relatively new in the battle with the Rays. However, he delivered tangibly last night. Plawecki is now batting .429 (3 for 7) with two RBIs over two games against Tampa.

Additionally, J.D. Martinez is still around. He is batting .276 (8 for 29) with three RBIs and five runs over seven games. Ultimately, he can play a pivotal role in this showdown.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Hill can pitch well. Also, they need their offense to replicate last night’s effort.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The Rays are better than how they played last night. Thus, expect them to recover in a big way and beat the Sox at Fenway.

Final Rays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+132)