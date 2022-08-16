MLB Odds: Rays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022

The New York Yankees will look to take on their AL East rival in the Tampa Bay Rays for game two of this three-game series. The Rays took game one in a 4-0 shutout as the Yankees haven’t been playing very well lately. Can the Rays find a way to win another game in this series, or perhaps sweep the Yankees? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Yankees prediction and pick.

Here are the Rays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Yankees Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-152) (+144 ML)

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+126) (-172 ML)

Over: 7 (-114)

Under: 7 (-106)

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have been finding ways to win lately as they continue to climb the in the standings. They’re 61-53 overall and still 10.0 games behind the Yankees, but are tied with the Blue Jays for their record, so they’ll have to fight them off as well. While it’s not a team full of stars, the Rays are certainly still shining bright as they currently hold onto the final wild-card spot. Pitching for the Rays tonight will be Jeffrey Springs, who is pitching a 4-3 record on the season with a 2.56 ERA. He’ll look to keep his road streak going with a win tonight, moving one step closer to claiming that top spot in the division.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have not been very good lately, as they’re gone 8-14 since the All-Star break, 2-8 in their last 10. They can’t seem to get any offensive production right now after leaning on that for so long earlier in the season. The Yankees are still at the top of the AL East by 10.0 games as they have a record of 72-44, but did they peak too early? Pitching on the mound tonight for the Yankees will be Nestor Cortes as he is pitching a 9-3 record with a 2.67 ERA and is 4-0 through nine starts at home this season. He’ll look to get another win tonight and keep the Yankees a top team.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

I’m finding it pretty tough to back the Yankees right now as they have been dead recently and the Rays are looking like they want to take a legitimate shot at the AL East title. It’s set at a solid price, which kind of surprised me a little if I’m being honest; I thought it would be a lot more even. Maybe it’s the pitching matchup, but both sides have decent pitching. I’m going to take the Rays Moneyline here, as it’s set at a good price and the Yankees can’t exactly be trusted right now.

Final Rays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Rays +144