MLB Odds: Red Sox vs. Royals prediction, odds and pick – 8/7/2022

The Boston Red Sox will attempt to even the four-game series as they finish the set with the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Red Sox-Royals prediction and pick.

The Royals defeated the Red Sox 5-4 in an exciting game that featured plenty of action. Leading off, MJ Melendez clobbered the first pitch he saw from Nathan Eovaldi into the seats in center field for a solo home run. The 434-foot blast was his 12th of the season, giving the Royals a 1-0 lead. Later, it was a tie game in the third inning when Bobby Witt Jr. clipped an RBI single that scored two runners, making it 3-1 Royals. The Sox struck back when Bobby Dalbec went yard to the opposite field for a two-run blast into right-center. It was his 11th of the season, and the score was now 3-3. Next inning, Kyle Isbel blasted a shot into right field for a home run. The homer was his second in 2022, putting the Royals up 4-3.

However, the Red Sox fought back again as Alex Verdugo came up to bat in the sixth inning. Verdugo socked an inside pitch into the seats in right field, tying the game at 4-4. Neither team scored, and we went into the ninth with everything knotted and Nick Pratto at the place. Then, Pratto sent a shot over the wall for an unbelievable game-winner! It was his first career walk-off, and second home run of the season, propelling the Royals to victory.

The Sox will start Kutter Crawford on the hill today. Crawford is 3-3 with a 3.86 ERA over 16 games. Recently, he tossed six innings while allowing one earned run on seven hits with six strikeouts. Brad Keller takes the mound for the Royals. Keller is 5-12 with a 4.61 ERA. However, he allowed eight earned runs on 13 hits over 5 2/3 innings in his last start. Keller is 0-3 with an 8.62 ERA in his last three starts.

Here are the Red Sox-Royals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+108)

Kansas City Royals: +1.5 (-130)

Over: -105 (9.5)

Under: -115 (9.5)

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

The Red Sox have some work to do as the injuries continue to pill on. Despite that, they have persevered and still covered the spread yesterday even though they lost. Verdugo was a big reason they stayed in the game. He is batting .271 with seven home runs, 53 RBIs, and 42 runs. Significantly, the pitch he hit the home run on was inside, displaying his ability to adjust.

The Red Sox are averaging 3.33 runs per game in August. However, they still have power in their lineup and the ability to score at any time. Xander Bogaerts is there and batting .312 with nine home runs, 47 RBIs, and 59 runs. However, Bogaerts and Rafael Devers combined to go 0 for 8 with three strikeouts. These are the two best hitters on the Sox, and Boston often lives or dies with their performances.

The Red Sox will cover the spread if Cutter can pitch a solid game. Additionally, he needs help from the two best hitters in the lineup.

Why The Royals Could Cover The Spread

The Royals are not going anywhere this season. Conversely, there might be hope for the future. Melendez is a great piece that can help them in 2023. Unfortunately, he is batting .231 with 12 home runs, 32 RBIs, and 31 runs in 2022. But Melendez has had a good month so far, batting .364 (4 for 11) with two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs. Likewise, Bobby Witt Jr. has amazing potential. He is batting .257 with 15 home runs, 55 RBIs, and 54 runs. However, Witt is having a good series, batting .417 (5 for 12) with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs.

The Royals must find ways to score. Likewise, their average of 3.5 runs per game in August will not get the job done. It does not help that they allow 4.67 runs per game, either. Thus, Kansas City has put more runners on base.

The Royals will cover the spread if they get a good performance out of Keller. Significantly, it has been really bad for Keller lately. He must step his game up. Also, Melendez and Witt Jr. have to carry this offense until it can show signs of promise.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick

The Red Sox are floundering, and the Royals are rebuilding. However, the Sox also have the better pitcher on the mound as Keller is not trustworthy. Expect the Red Sox to take the finale, overpowering the Royals.

Final Red Sox-Royals Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+108)