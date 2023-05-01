The Cincinnati Reds (12-16) take on the San Diego Padres (15-14) Monday night at Petco Park! Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Reds-Padres prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Reds are 12-16 on the season right now and 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have won five of their last six after sweeping the Texas Rangers and taking two of three from the Oakland Athletics. They are looking to keep their hot streak going as they head to San Diego for three games. In the last seven days, the Reds have been hitting the ball very well. They are batting .306 with a slugging percentage of .442. Nick Senzel and Henry Ramos have led the way in those games as they are both hitting above .400.

The Padres have been playing well after a pretty rough start to the season. They have won seven of their last 10 games and recently swept the San Francsico Giants in the Mexico City series. In their last 10 games, the Padres have raised their average to .227 on the season. In the last five games, the Padres are hitting .276, so they are finally playing to their potential.

The pitching matchup in this game will be Luke Weaver vs. Blake Snell.

Here are the Reds-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Padres Odds

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (-110)

San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Reds vs. Padres

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds need to have a good offensive game in this one. Snell has been average for the Padres this season, so the Reds should be able to get to them. On the season, Snell has given up 25 hits in 23 innings and walked 18. That is a lot of baserunners and with how the Reds are swinging it, they should be able to produce some runs. Snell has not gone longer than five innings in any start this season and the Padres are 0-5 when he pitches. Cincinnati needs to jump on him early and get to the bullpen if the want to cover the spread in this game.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have been hitting the ball really well. Luke Weaver has struggled in his two starts this season. Although he does strike batters out, he has given up 10 runs in 11 2/3 innings pitched. In the two starts, Weaver has given up five home runs. San Diego has the 10th most home runs in the MLB and 11th most doubles. Weaver puts the ball over the plate and allows hitters to make some hard contact. The Padres should be able to put up some runs in this game.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick

This game might be high scoring. Weaver and Snell are not having the best starts to their seasons. However, the Reds and the Padres are hitting the ball well recently. With the high scoring game expected, this should slightly favor the Padres as their bullpen is a little bit better. Expect the Padres to come out and win this game and give Blake Snell his first win.

Final Reds-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-110), Over 8.5 (-112)