The Cincinnati Reds (18-23) visit the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Rockies (18-24) in the second game of a three game series Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Rockies prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Game one of this series was a nail-biter won by the Rockies. The Rockies were up 4-1 after the second inning and the Reds tied up the game in the top of the fourth. Colorado scored two in the bottom of the fourth, but the Reds immediately answered. This game was back-and-forth the whole time before the Rockies finally put away the Reds in the eighth on a home run from Brenton Doyle. Colorado ended up winning the game 9-8. Mike Moustakas also homered in the game for the Rockies. Spencer Steer had three hits for Cincinnati while Jonathan India and Jake Fraley had multi-hit games, as well.

Brandon Williamson will be making his MLB debut in this game for the Reds. Chase Anderson will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.

Here are the Reds-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Rockies Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-156)

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 12.5 (-110)

Under: 12.5 (-110)

How To Watch Reds vs. Rockies

TV: Bally Sports Ohio, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds have been hitting the ball better in the last seven days. They have been scoring five runs a game and have a batting average of .256. In their last seven games, Cincinnati has 24 extra base hits, including five home runs and 18 doubles. Jake Fraley has three home runs and 11 RBI in those games. Cincinnati will need to score six or seven runs to win this game, but it is definitely possible in Colorado.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies are facing a rookie making his MLB debut. In the minors, Williamson has a 6.62 ERA in eight starts this season. He has allowed 44 hits in 34 innings to go along with 20 walks. Opponents are hitting .310 off Williamson this season. In AAA this season, Williamson has a WHIP of 1.88 as well. He allows a lot of baserunner and that is not good when playing in Colorado. The Rockies have a good enough offense to put up a lot of runs this game. If they can put up a lot of runs, the Rockies will cover the spread.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This game can easily be as high scoring as the first. The Reds are starting a rookie that has not had the best of luck in AAA this season. The Rockies should be able to put up some runs. However, Chase Anderson does not have the best track record as a starter in the past few seasons, so the Reds can put up some runs too. Expect the over to hit in this game as both teams should score five or six runs. As for a winner, expect the Rockies to cover the spread. They should be able to score a few more runs off the rookie pitcher and get the Reds bullpen early.

Final Reds-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies -1.5 (+130), Over 12.5 (-110)