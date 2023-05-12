The Cincinnati Reds just took two of three against the Mets and now turn their focus to the Miami Marlins. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Reds-Marlins prediction, pick, and how-to watch.

For the Reds, they just sent the Mets to their fifth series loss in a row. It was a 5-0 shutout in the last game of the series as four pitchers combined to give up six hits in the shutout victory. The Marlins come in after taking two of three from the Diamondbacks and now sit at 19-19 on the year. Still, the Marlins are well out of first place, sitting in second and 6.5 games back of the Braves.

Here are the Reds-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Reds-Marlins Odds

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-166)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+138)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Reds vs. Marlins

TV: BSOH/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Reds Could Cover The Spread

The Reds begin a six-game road trip with this one, as they travel to Miami. The Reds have struggled to put together back-to-back solid games as of late. After their last five wins, they are just 1-4. They have also been struggling to score. They are averaging just 3.5 runs per game in their last ten games, and overall rank 23rd in runs scored on the year. Jake Fraley is starting to drive in more runs though. He has driven in 20 runs this year, and just four this month, but he has driven in three runs in the last four games. He is starting to hit better as well, hitting .316 in May.

As Fraley is heating up, Wil Myers is not. Since coming back from injury, Myers has played in four games. He has just two hits and is hitting .133. The slump started before his injury though, as his batting average dropped from .269 to .222 over the last nine games before he missed time. Myers is a solid player and has traditionally hit better against right-handed pitching, so hopefully he will rebound soon.

Even if he cannot, this offense still has Jonathan India. India is hitting .382 in May while having an on-base percentage of .405. He has driven in six runs this month and is second on the team in RBIs. India has hit .340 against right-handed pitching this year and currently has an eight-game hitting streak going as he heads into this series.

The Reds will send Graham Ashcraft to the mound today. He had been having a really good season in his first six starts. Ashcraft after six starts have a 2-0 record with a 2.00 ERA. The last time out was a disaster though. He gave up eight runs in just 1.2 innings of work to get his first loss of the season. Before that, Ashcraft had not given up more than two runs in a start this year, and he will be looking to get back on track in this one.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The big news for the Marlins comes on the mound today. Eruy Perez will be making his first MLB start in this game. Perez was the top prospect in the Marlins system and will become the youngest pitcher in Marlins’ history. Perez just turned 20 years old, and the six foot eight inches tall Perez will be looking to continue as a line of star young pitching prospects to make an impact in the majors for the Marlins franchise. He has a solid pitching repertoire as well, with an upper 90’s fastball that has movement, a solid change-up that tops out in the upper 80s, and a slider that he can use to get batters to strike out.

Hoping to give the kid some solid run support will be Jorge Soler. Soler leads the team with 20 RBIs and nine home runs on the season. This month has been huge for Soler, as he has driven in ten runs in May while hitting .270. While Soler is doing great, Luis Arraez has cooled off just a little. He still leads all of baseball with a .398 batting average, but he is hitting just .294 in May. Still, hitting .294 is above league average, and he gets one base a lot, allowing run-scoring opportunities.

The biggest key for Perez to get his first win of the year will be fielding. The Marlins have struggled on the defensive side of the game. They have 24 errors on the season, which gives them a fielding percentage that ranks 24th in the majors. With a young pitcher on the mound, confidence can often be fragile. A costly error behind him could shake that confidence and things could go sideways quickly.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Reds have been awful on the road this year. They are 4-12 on the road this season and have not won a series on the road. Meanwhile, the Marlins are above .500 at home. They are sending the number three pitching prospect in the majors to the mound today. In the minors, he had a WHIP of .81 with a 2.32 ERA. The show is a different game though, and the Reds will be looking to pounce on him early. If Ashcraft can rebound from his bad start, the Reds should be in a close game. With the 20-year-old on the mound, take the Reds with the runs.

Final Reds-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Reds +1.5 (-166)