MLB odds: Rockies vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/27/2022

The Rockies continue their road trip out east as they battle with one of the better clubs in all of baseball in the New York Mets. It is about that time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Rockies-Mets prediction and pick will be made.

Dropping the first two matchups with the Mets including a heartbreaking affair on Friday night, the Rockies have lost four of their last five games and sit all by themselves in the basement of the NL West division. On the mound for this Saturday matchup for Colorado will be the southpaw in Kyle Freeland, who has accumulated a 7-8 record along with a 4.93 ERA in his 24 regular season starts in 2022.

Fresh off their latest comeback, the Mets will have all of the confidence in the world as they enter this Saturday contest. Getting the start for New York in the Big Apple will be left-hander David Peterson, who is putting together a surprisingly solid campaign with a 6-3 record and 3.44 ERA.

Here are the Rockies-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Mets Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+105)

New York Mets: -1.5 (-126)

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

For starters, the Rockies have been absolutely woeful out on the road this season. With an 18-41 record away from Coors Field, Colorado has failed to find its footing whenever they visit opposing team’s home stadiums. This has been quite the dramatic change in comparison to how they play at home, as the Rockies are four games above .500 at 36-32 in the thin air of Denver, Colorado.

Nevertheless, the Rockies need to change the disturbing pattern of coming up short as the visiting team. It has been nearly three weeks since Colorado came out triumphant on the road. In order to reverse their fortunes and cover the spread in doing so, the Rockies need a solid outing from one of their more effective starting pitchers in Kyle Freeland. Without a doubt, Freeland is far from the pitcher that nearly won the NL Cy Young in 2018, but he can still be an effective hurler when clicking on all cylinders. If Freeland can keep the Mets slightly off-balanced, then the Rockies’ chances to cover the spread will increase dramatically.

Lastly, can this offense show up when it matters most? At home, this team has spanked the ball for a plethora of runs, but when being the visiting team, it has looked drastically different. As a whole, this is a squad that is ninth in total runs scored as they even possess the second-highest batting average in the entire sport, but they have struggled to get the bats going away from Denver. Whether you can blame it on the lack of altitude or not, this offense needs to show up in a big way if they want any shot of downing one of the better teams in the National League.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Entering the season, few could’ve predicted the utter dominance that the Mets have put on display this year. Already with 81 wins and still a month of the season left to play, the sky is certainly the limit for New York in 2022. Not to mention, this resilient crew never counts themselves out of a game no matter what the score may be. On Friday, the Mets pulled off their 26th comeback win of the season as they at one point were four outs away from going down in defeat. While New York hopes to trail late again, they have a sense of comfort knowing that there is no deficit that they cannot come back from.

To begin, the Mets as a whole are top to bottom one of the more well-rounded baseball teams in all of North America. On offense, the Mets are led by their unquestioned leader in Pete Alonso, who is experiencing a fantastic year at the plate and was the culprit of giving New York the win yesterday after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning. Look for Alonso to leave his mark for a second consecutive game.

However, the biggest storyline in this one may come in the form of expected starter David Peterson. The 26-year-old lefty grew up in the Denver area and will be facing off with his hometown team for the second time in his career. In his lone start against Colorado, Peterson surrendered a trio of runs over six innings in a Mets 3-2 victory on May 24th, 2021.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick

Simply put, these are a pair of teams that are heading in two opposite directions. The Rockies are dreadful on the road and have shown little to nothing that they can cover the spread at Citi Field on Saturday. New York should take care of business with a lethal offensive attack and a stellar pitching performance from Peterson.

Final Rockies-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets -1.5 (-126)