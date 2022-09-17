MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cubs prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022

The Colorado Rockies and Chicago Cubs will continue their weekend series at Fenway Park in Chicago on Saturday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Rockies-Cubs prediction and pick, laid out below.

Colorado has struggled to a 62-82 record, sitting in last place in the NL West. Colorado’s playoff hopes are just about dashed, with the NL West officially belonging to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team has struggled with injuries and a general sense of direction this season, setting up a pivotal offseason.

Chicago has also struggled this season, playing to a 62-82 record, third place in the NL Central somehow. The team has sold off most of their team from the playoff contention heyday, and now seems to be primed for a long and slow rebuilding process.

Here are the Rockies-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Cubs Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5(-164)

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado will task Jose Urena with the start in this one. Urena has…struggled in his time with Colorado, to say the least. In 13 starts with the club, Urena has pitched to a 6.08 ERA in 66.2 innings. The righty has been slightly better on the road, with a 5.00 ERA coming in games away from Coors Field. Urena throws hard, averaging about 96 mph on his fastball, but batters are hitting over .300 on the offering. Urena’s slider has fared a lot better, with batters hitting just .155 against it.

Colorado’s bullpen has the second-highest ERA in the league, checking in at 4.71 in 500.2 innings. Carlos Estevez has been solid, with a 3.57 ERA in 53 innings. Estevez’s slider has been great, holding batters to a .167 batting average, but he only throws the pitch about 15 percent of the time. Closer Daniel Bard was signed to a new contract right before the trade deadline and has lived up to the billing of that new contract. Bard has pitched to a 2.03 ERA with 30 saves and 58 strikeouts in 53.1 innings. The righty has struck out 26.5 percent of the batters he has faced.

Colorado’s offense has sorely missed Kris Bryant this season, and he is once again on the injured list. In his absence, CJ Cron has been exceptional, leading the team with 28 home runs and 97 RBI. Ryan McMahon has also lived up to his contract extension before the season, hitting 17 home runs and 21 doubles, leading the team with 56 walks. Charlie Blackmon is hitting .258, with 16 home runs and 74 RBI, adding 20 doubles and four triples. Brendan Rodgers is second on the team with 29 doubles, adding 11 home runs. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a .300 batting average and 30 doubles plus solid defense. Randal Grichuk is second on the team with a .266 batting average, adding 15 home runs. Colorado ranks sixth with a .257 batting average, and seventh with 253 doubles.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Chicago rookie Hayden Wesneski will make his first career major league start in this one. Wesneski was acquired in a trade deadline deal for Scott Effross, making two appearances for his new club. In 8.2 innings out of the bullpen, Wesneski has pitched to a 3.12 ERA and 11 strikeouts. Wesneski’s slider is the highlight of his arsenal, with batters hitting .143 against the offering.

Chicago’s bullpen has struggled this season, perhaps worse now that the team has traded away their best relievers at the trade deadline. Now, Brandon Hughes is the lone reliever with an ERA below 4 in at least 50 innings of work. Hughes has pitched to a 3.25 ERA in 52.2 innings with 63 strikeouts. Hughes has struck out 29 percent of the batters he has faced.

With not much left to play for, Chicago has begun to give their prospects some time in the big leagues, trying to scope out a future. Still, Patrick Wisdom leads the team with 22 home runs, stealing seven bases. Ian Happ leads the team with 38 doubles and 53 walks, hitting .274 with 17 home runs. Happ was another trade candidate, but the team opted to keep him instead of trading him. Nico Hoerner leads the team with a .291 batting average and 18 stolen bases, with 21 doubles and nine home runs.

Rookie Christopher Morel has impressed in his 97 games, hitting 13 home runs and stealing ten bases. Seiya Suzuki also has impressed in his rookie season, with 13 home runs and 22 doubles, stealing nine bases. Rafael Ortega has stolen 12 bases, hitting 14 doubles and seven home runs. Chicago ranks third in the league with 98 stolen bases.

Wesneski should be able to handle this one in his first big league start.

Final Rockies-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago -1.5 (+136), under 9.5 (-110)