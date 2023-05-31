Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Colorado Rockies take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Rockies Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rockies Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have restored order, and they continue to show a trait every playoff-worthy baseball team must regularly display over the course of a 162-game season: resilience. This team bounces back whenever it gets knocked around. The D-Backs go through rough patches just like every other MLB team, but unlike some of the weaker teams in baseball or the more disappointing clubs in the sport, they regroup. They have an answer.

Whereas the San Diego Padres and Cleveland Guardians, just to name a few teams, are hugely disappointing through the first third of the MLB season (roughly 54 games have been played out of 162), the Diamondbacks are not several games under .500. They’re almost 10 games over .500, which puts them clearly in first place among all National League wild card teams. Why have the Diamondbacks done so much better than the Padres, and the St. Louis Cardinals, and the New York Mets, and the Philadelphia Phillies, all playoff teams from last year? They don’t go into tailspins. They minimize the damage.

The Diamondbacks lost in Philadelphia last week and then lost twice to the Boston Red Sox over the weekend, but then they beat Boston on Sunday to avoid getting swept. That’s an example of damage control right there. Then they won two straight from the Colorado Rockies in this current series. Ace Zac Gallen was typically brilliant on the mound on Tuesday in a comfortable win. That’s why Arizona has the top wild card spot in the National League.

Here are the Rockies-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Diamondbacks Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-134)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 10 (-106)

Under: 10 (-114)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Diamondbacks

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (Rockies) / Bally Sports Arizona (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks will send starter Tommy Henry to the mound. If you’re going to beat the Diamondbacks in 2023, you do not want to face Gallen or Merrill Kelly. You do want to face Tommy Henry. He’s a serviceable and competent pitcher, but he’s not elite the way Gallen is, and he doesn’t command the strike zone the way Kelly does when at his best. There is a definite gap in quality between Henry and the top Arizona starters. Colorado can strike early and often and grab a win in this series.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks keep remaining in place as the top National League wild card team. We keep waiting for a week or a 10-day period in which this team unravels and exposes itself as being too young, too unsteady, too unsure of itself. That stretch hasn’t happened yet. The Diamondbacks aren’t a juggernaut, but they do score a lot of runs. They’re in the top five of the National League. Corbin Carroll looks like the favorite to be the 2023 National League Rookie of the Year. This team does a lot of things well, and when things go bad, this team recovers. Consider the Monday game in this series in Phoenix. The D-Backs quickly fell behind by four runs but then answered with five runs, including a Pavin Smith three-run homer. That response — in what eventually became a 7-5 win — typifies how the D-Backs have gone about their business this season. They’re a much better team than the Rockies, and they won’t get rattled.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are a good team, but expecting them to sweep Colorado might be tricky. Lean Arizona for sure, but don’t put too much of an investment into this one.

Final Rockies-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5