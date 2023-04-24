The Colorado Rockies come in losers of three straight and travel to face the Cleveland Guardians. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rockies-Guardians prediction, pick, and how to watch.

For the Guardians, Amed Rosario was back in the lineup, getting four hits on the way to a Guardians victory. Logan Allen made his first career start in the game, going six innings, striking out eight, and giving up just one run to get his first major league win. It was a nice bounce-back to Cleveland, as they had lost the first two games of the series to the Marlins, and sit at 11-11 on the season. Colorado comes in off three straight losses at the hands of the Phillies and has now lost 11 of 12.

Here are the Rockies-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Guardians Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-122)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (+102)

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How To Watch Rockies vs. Guardians

TV: ATTR/BSGL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies need to score. they have scored three or fewer runs in nine of their last ten games, all of them being losses. The only time they scored over three runs, they scored five and won! They are an average team in the hitting department, sitting 15th in baseball with a .243 batting average on the season. Their .305 on-base percentage is dreadful though, placing them 24th in the MLB. So what do the Rockies need to do to turn it around? First, they need to walk more. They are 23rd in the MLB in walks. The Rockies need to strike out less, sitting 23rd with a 25% strike-out percentage. Finally, they need to drive runners home. The Rockies are 19th in MLB with 3.57 runners left in scoring position per game.

This change has to start with their primary bats. Kris Bryant is currently hitting .288, and getting on at a .360 clip, but he has struck out 17 times, and driven in just six runs. Charlie Blackmon is getting on base well, but he has driven in only four runs this year. One of the biggest areas of needed improvement is Ryan McMahon. He is hitting .238 with an OBP of .311, but he has struck out 32 times and is struggling with runners in the scoring position. As is CJ Cron, who only has ten RBIs, with five of them being himself on home runs.

On the hill will be Austin Gomber, who is 0-4 on the year. He has given up a home run in every one of his starts, and given up three or more runs in each of his first four starts as well. Last time out, it was two innings, and nine earned runs against him to take his fourth loss of the year. Gomber needs to be better if the Rockies are going to win.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians got some good pitching and solid offense in their last win. For the Guardians, offensive inconsistency has been an issue. They are 4th in MLB in walks with 90 this year so far. That only gives them a .318 on-base percentage though, which is good for 16th in baseball. Their .233 batting average is 21st in the bigs, and they leave the second most men in scoring position at 4.09 per game. They get on with those walks, but they do not drive runs home consistently. Last game while they got the win, they still left seven runners in scoring position. What could have been a huge offensive output was average due to that.

No player is hitting over .300 on the year, with Jose Ramirez being the best bat in terms of batting average at .267. His on base is .350, which is also the best among qualified players. He is the only bat that is driving runs in when in scoring position as well, which has resulted in his team-leading 16 RBIs this year. The man benefiting from this is Andres Gimenez, who has scored a team-leading 18 times this year. With that, he is the team leader in WAR at .9 on the season.

On the hill for the Guardians will be Cal Quantrill, who is currently 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA. He started the season a little shakey giving up four earned runs in 4.2 innings, and then the next two games saw him give up three. He had a great start against the Tigers though, going six innings, giving up just four hits and a walk, while no one scored and he got the win. If he pitches like that the Guardians will easily win.

Final Rockies-Guardians Prediction & Pick

This is a mismatch in pitching overall. If the Guardians can take advantage and score with runners in scoring position, they will win with ease. Gomber has been horrid this year, and with this type of offense, it should continue. Even more, his command has been poor and the Guardians walk a lot. This game will come down to if the Guardians can get runners across. A first-half money line for the Guardians may be a smart play here to take advantage of the poor starter for the Rockies.

Final Rockies-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (+102) and Over 8 (-110)