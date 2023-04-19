Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Cleveland Guardians are awaiting an injury update on shortstop Amed Rosario. As the Guardians prepare for the worst, Cleveland has called up one of their top prospects as Rosario’s potential replacement.

The Guardians have called up infielder Brayan Rocchio, via Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase. Rocchio is currently ranked as the sixth-best prospect in Cleveland’s organization, per MLB Pipeline.

Rosario has missed the last couple of games with a back injury. He underwent an MRI which revealed no structural damage. However, it’s clear Rosario’s back is causing him trouble. While there’s no word yet on if Rosario will head to the injured list, the Guardians will at least give Rocchio an opportunity with their starting shortstop on the bench.

Alongside being one of the best prospects in the Guardians’ system, Rocchio has gained mainstream attraction, ranking as the 69th-best prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline. While Cleveland has a loaded infield with Rosario and Andres Gimenez, but Rocchio still gives the Guardians a high ceiling in the middle of their infield.

Brayan Rocchio has been tearing it up at the minor league level throughout his five-year career. The infielder is a .277 hitter with 40 home runs, 193 RBI and 75 stolen bases. He appeared in 15 games at the AAA level before his call up, hitting .344 with 10 RBI and four steals.

Rocchio will be making his MLB debut when he enters a game for the Guardians. If Rosario is forced to hit the IL, Cleveland will be looking for Rocchio to step up almost immediately. His pedigree shows he’s up for the challenge.