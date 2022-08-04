MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Padres prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022

The Colorado Rockies will finish a five-game series with the San Diego Padres on Thursday afternoon. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Rockies-Padres prediction and pick we have laid out below.

The Colorado Rockies shockingly did nothing at the trade deadline, and sit at 46-61 and last place in the NL West. Injuries and poor performance have hampered this club, and the road to contention seems to be even longer.

The San Diego Padres are in a much different spot than Colorado. After a flurry of moves at the trade deadline, the 61-46 Padres are gearing up for a playoff run. San Diego is looking to complete an incredible five-game sweep of Colorado.

Here are the Rockies-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rockies-Padres Odds

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+108)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-130)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Colorado simply is not a great baseball team. Kris Bryant’s first season in Colorado may just be finished, as he hit the Injured List for the third time this season, this time with plantar fasciitis. Thankfully, CJ Cron (22 home runs), Charlie Blackmon (16 home runs), Randal Grichuk (10 home runs), and Brendan Rodgers (10 home runs) remain to cover Bryant’s absence. Rodgers is on fire lately, hitting an incredible .414 in his last 15 games. Jose Iglesias, who was thought to be a trade candidate, instead remains a Rockie with his .309 batting average, including a torrid .423 pace in his last seven games. As a team, Colorado ranks second in batting average with a .260 average.

Colorado will send Kyle Freeland to the mound in this one. The long-time Rockie will take with him a 4.63 ERA in 20 starts. His two starts since the All-Star break have been great, with a 2.08 ERA in 13 innings. Pitching half of a season in Coors Field is likely to inflate any ERA, and Freeland owns a 3.57 ERA in nine road starts. Colorado’s bullpen is nothing to write home about, with a 4.69 ERA being the second-worst mark in the league. However, closer Daniel Bard owns a sparkling 1.86 ERA and 22 saves, which he has parlayed into a contract extension.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

San Diego just got even scarier. General Manager AJ Preller has wheeled and dealed his entire tenure with the team, and this deadline was no different. Preller pulled off the blockbuster of the century, landing Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals. Soto notched a hit and two walks in his San Diego debut last night, while Bell scored two runs in the victory. Brandon Drury, an under-the-radar pickup, endeared himself to San Diego fans with a monster grand slam in his first at-bat with the team. San Diego’s lineup is arguably the deepest in the National League with their recent additions.

On the mound, San Diego will send Joe Musgrove, who just signed a $100 million extension. Musgrove has been brilliant since coming over from Pittsburgh, throwing a no-hitter last season, and registering a 2.65 ERA in 2022. In his last 15 starts, Musgrove owns a 2.80 ERA and has been even better at home, with a 2.29 ERA in his eight home starts. San Diego’s bullpen is solid, ranking 13th with a 3.84 ERA. The addition of Josh Hader makes this bullpen even more fearsome than before.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick

Musgrove will live up to the huge contract extension he received, plus the new-look lineup is lethal.

Final Rockies-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego -1.5 (-130), over 7.5 (-118)