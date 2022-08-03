MLB Odds: Tigers vs. Twins prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022

The Minnesota Twins will host their AL Central rivals in the Detroit Tigers for the final game of this three-game series. The Twins are looking for a sweep in this series as they already beat the Tigers in the first two games while the Tigers are just trying to get out of the bottom of the division. Can the Tigers find a victory here today? Let’s find out.

Here are the Tigers-Twins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Tigers-Twins Odds

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-111) (+180 ML)

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-108) (-215 ML)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

The Tigers have found themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak now as their offense continues to struggle. The Tigers currently sit in fourth place in the AL Central with a total record of 42-63, 13.0 games behind the Twins. Starting on the bump for the Tigers today will be Tyler Alexander, making his 16th overall appearance and his sixth start on the campaign so far. He’s pitching a record of 2-4 with a 4.10 ERA. He’ll look to try and keep his team afloat as they try to spoil the Twins’ victories.

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have found themselves in a three-way race for first place in the AL Central right now as they currently sit in the top spot with a record of 54-49. However, the Guardians are right behind them by just 1.0 games and the White Sox are biting at their heels as well as they’re just 2.0 games behind. Luckily for them, they’re facing a struggling Tigers today where every win counts. Starting on the mound for the Twins today will be rookie Joe Ryan, making his 17th start of the season. He’s pitching pretty well with a record of 7-4 and a 3.78 ERA. He’ll look to get another win under his belt and prove that the up-and-coming rookie has some life to him.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick

This game is another one of those where the odds aren’t great so you start looking for props. The Twins are by far and away the better team, but the Tigers have a weird way of staying in games when they want to. The Twins have been dealing with a bunch of injuries in their lineup, but they still find that production from their younger players. Again, the odds for this game aren’t great, but to get the most bang for your buck, you almost have to bet the Twins on the run line. I’m not a fan of betting run lines unless it’s an underdog, but the value is there, so might as well take it.

Final Tigers-Twins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-108)