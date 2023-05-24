Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We have a full slate of baseball today on 5/24/23 starting this afternoon at 12:35 P.M ET. We take a look at the top home run prop bets that will be having you cash out on this Wednesday afternoon. This will continue our MLB home run prop odds series this Wednesday, May 24th.

MLB Home Run Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

MLB Home Run Prop Bets Odds

Pete Alonso: +420

Aaron Judge: +250

Yordan Alvarez: +330

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: +420

Kyle Schwarber: +390

Pete Alonso To Hit A Home Run

Pete Alonso is in a good spot with his home run odds especially against Marcus Stroman. Alonso has a great track record against Stroman. In 12 career at-bats against Stroman, Alonso is batting .417 with two home runs and five RBIs. He has also hit Stroman for a .957 OPS. This season, Alonso is batting .216 with 12 home runs and 32 RBIs against right-handed pitchers. He has also hit right-handed pitchers for a .900 OPS.

Aaron Judge To Hit A Home Run

Aaron Judge has been smashing the ball as of late and is coming off another home run game against Baltimore last night. He has a great track record against the opposing pitcher in Tyler Wells. In 17 career at-bats against Wells, Judge is batting .429 with 8 hits, 4 home runs, and 10 RBIs. He has also hit Wells for a 1.357 OPS. This season, Judge is batting .327 with 13 home runs and 30 RBIs against right-handed pitchers. He has also hit right-handed pitchers for a .977 OPS.

Yordan Alvarez To Hit A Home Run

Alvarez is one of the best power hitters in baseball. He is hitting .303 with 12 home runs and 46 RBIs this season. He is facing right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser of the Brewers today. Houser is a good pitcher, but he has struggled against left-handed hitters this season. Lefties are hitting .273 with a .907 OPS against Houser. This season, Alvarez is batting .285 with 8 home runs and 25 RBIs against right-handed pitchers. He has also hit right-handed pitchers for a .964 OPS.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. To Hit A Home Run

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the most powerful hitters in baseball. He has hit 100 home runs in his career. Guerrero Jr. is hitting the ball harder than ever this season. His average exit velocity of 95.5 mph which is among the highest in the American League.

On the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays is Shane McClanahan who despite being their ace has had some troubles against Guerrero in his career. Guerrero is batting .286 (4 for 14) with 1 double, 1 RBI, and 1 walk. He is also mashing left-handed pitching to the tune of .355 and 3 RBIs.

Kyle Schwarber To Hit A Home Run

Kyle Schwarber may not be making a whole ton of contact this year batting only .173 but when he makes contact it is more than likely will be for extra bases or a home run. He is among the top in the league in home runs on the year with 12 and is hoping that continued success happens in this matchup against Zac Gallen.

Schwarber already has taken Gallen yard in their limited action against one another. He is hitting .200 (1 for 5) with his lone hit being a three-run home run. If Schwarber is able to make contact during this day game with great hitting weather in Philadelphia he has a very good chance of taking this home run prop.