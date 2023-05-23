Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

We have a full slate of baseball today on 5/23/23 starting at 6:10 P.M ET. We take a look at the top prop bets that will be having you cash out on this Tuesday evening. This will continue our MLB prop odds series this Tuesday, May 23rd.

There is a ton of baseball on this evening which starts in Cleveland and ends in Seattle. A lot of games means a ton of props to choose from. We take a look at the top prop bets for today’s slate that have a ton of great value.

MLB Prop Odds, Courtesy of FanDuel

Paul Goldschmidt to record 2+ total bases: -140

Ronald Acuna to record 2+ total bases: -125

Eury Perez over 4.5 strikeouts: -112

Yordan Alvarez to record 2+ total bases: -110

JP France over 4.5 strikeouts: -110

Goldschmidt is one of the best hitters in baseball. He may be on a bit of a slump over his last 10 games but he gets a favorable in the hitter-friendly Great American Ballpark. Goldschmidt does get on the basepaths well whether it is due to a walk or with a hit as shown by a .399 OBP and .888 OPS. He had some success in his short time batting against Reds starter Graham Ashcraft going 2-3 with 1 HR and 2 RBIs in one start against him.

Acuna Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and he’s been hitting the ball well this season. He has a .342 batting average with 11 home runs and 27 RBIs in 47 games. He’ll be facing right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, who is making his Major League debut on the road in Atlanta. Acuna is batting .343 with an OBP of .420 and SLG of .599 which should make it supremely difficult on Miller in the biggest game of his life.

Eury Perez has been looking every bit as one of the top prospects for the Miami Marlins. He has some electric stuff when he takes the mound especially his fastball which tops out at 97 mph. He also has been getting healthy swings and misses over his first two major league starts, making batters whiff on 12.7% of his pitches. He gets a Colorado lineup that is striking out at a 25% clip against right-handed pitching. Also, Perez has hit over this mark in every start this year from the minor leagues to the major leagues.

Yordan Alvarez has been an absolute stud for the Houston Astros so far this season. He is currently batting .305 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs. He also has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games. Alvarez has a fantastic track record against the Brewers hitting .321 with 5 home runs and 12 RBIs in 16 career games. He gets to go up against Colin Rhea who has been downright dreadful with a 5.52 ERA (6.91 at home), 1.29 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts in 7 starts.

JP France may not be an elite strikeout pitcher with only 5.9/K9 but positive regression seems to be in store for him, especially in this matchup against the Brewers. The Brewers are 25th in the league with 9.19 K/9 with a 26% strikeout rate against right-handed pitching. Seeing as the Brew Crew just whiffed a whopping 9 times last night there should be plenty of opportunities for JP France to get over this mark.