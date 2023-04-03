The Minnesota Twins are in south Florida to take on the Miami Marlins. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a prediction and pick while we tell you how to watch.

The Twins started off the season hot with a sweep of the Kansas City Royals. This is because of a great performance from their pitching staff. They opened the season with two straight shutouts for the first time in Twins franchise history. In the final game of the series on Sunday, Joe Ryan went six innings giving up just one run on three hits. On the offensive side of things, Joey Gallo homered twice while also hitting a double. Minnesota was able to hold off the Royals for a 7-4 victory to complete the sweep.

The Marlins had a tough task during opening weekend as they had a four game series with the New York Mets. The Marlins were able to take game two of the series, but dropped the other three. In the final game of the series, the Marlins gave up two first inning runs and could never get them back. Trevor Rogers got the start and went four plus innings giving up three runs and four hits. Luis Arreaz was 2-4 and has started the season hitting .563. Miami lost game four 5-1.

These two teams will be matching up for the first time since their three game series July 30 – August 1 2019.

Here are the Twins-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Marlins Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+134)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-162)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

How To Watch Twins vs. Marlins

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports North

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota has been really solid on the mound to start the season this year. The Marlins scored just eight runs in four games in their opening series. The Twins will have a real opportunity to continue their hot start pitching wise with Tyler Mahle getting the ball. Mahle was 6-8 in 2022 with a 4.40 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched. With the Marlins struggling to start the season, if Mahle can keep pitch well and keep Miami guessing, the Twins will continue their winnings ways.

Joey Gallo is someone who will benefit from the shift ban. He is 3-10 to start the year with three extra base hits. Byron Buxton is hitting .462, and when he is healthy, he is one of the better players in baseball. These two players need to continue their start to the season if they want to keep up their hot start.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota started the season 3-0, but they only had six extra base hits in the series. The Marlins will have Johnny Cueto on the mound. He is coming off a really solid season in 2022. He was 8-10, but had a 3.35 ERA with 102 strikeouts to just 33 walks in 158 1/3 innings pitched. Cueto will attack the zone and keep hitters off balance. The Twins will not win by the long ball, and Cueto is not a strikeout pitcher. As long as Cueto does not had out free bases, the Marlins will keep this one close.

Miami was not the worst offensively in their opening weekend. They had 29 hits in the four games, which is tied for 10th in the MLB. With a little over seven hits per game, the Marlins get their base runners. If Miami can continue to get a decent amount of hits and get on base, they will keep themselves in this game.

Final Twins-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The Twins pitching is solid, this includes their bullpen. The Marlins are struggling on the mound, so the Twins should be able to take advantage of that. Expect the away team to cover the spread.

Final Twins-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (+134), Under 8 (-118)