The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers will wrap up their weekend series Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Twins-Tigers prediction and pick we have laid out below.

Minnesota sits alone atop the AL Central standings and took the first game of this series Saturday by a score of 8-4. A valiant effort from Joe Ryan combined with an offensive explosion propelled the Twins in that one.

Detroit has flat-out struggled this season, and Saturday’s fielding blunders led to their demise. At 38-57, the dog days of summer are going to feel even longer for the Tigers and their fans.

Here are the Twins-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-Tigers Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (-102)

Detroit Tigers: +1.5 (-118)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

Tasked with following Joe Ryan’s performance (5.2 innings, 1 run, 7 strikeouts), Sonny Gray will take the mound for Minnesota. Gray owns a 3.71 ERA in 13 starts, but he has missed about a month with hamstring and chest issues. Despite below-average velocity, Gray has limited hard contact from opponents, ranking in the 85th percentile of average exit velocity. In particular, it is Gray’s sinker that has been outstanding, as opponents are hitting just .182 against that offering. Minnesota’s bullpen owns a 3.90 ERA, inflated by the three runs allowed in Saturday’s action.

Minnesota’s offense broke out Saturday, knocking 11 hits and crossing the plate eight times. This is nothing new for a team that owns the league’s fifth-best OPS, but rather should be considered routine. Luis Arraez continued to rake, with his three hits raising his batting average to a remarkable .342. Carlos Correa has been good for a long time, but in his last seven games especially, hitting .308 with two home runs (including one yesterday) in that stretch.

Why The Tigers Could Cover The Spread

There have not been many bright spots on this Detroit team, although starter Rony Garcia (4.28 ERA), is one of them. Garcia has shuttled between the bullpen and relief this season, and Sunday will be his eighth start. In his previous seven, Garcia has been uneven, registering a 4.93 ERA.

Still, the 24-year-old has struck out batters at a 25% clip, firmly above the league average. Garcia will be making his first appearance in nearly a month, dealing with shoulder soreness since the beginning of July. However, his last time out was great, as Garcia only surrendered one run in five innings against San Francisco on June 29. Despite a struggle Saturday, Detroit has one of the nastiest bullpens, checking in with a 3.08 ERA, the third-lowest mark in the league.

Offense has been a mystery for Detroit, as the team has managed to average just 3.15 runs per game on the season. In addition, their 54 home runs are dead last, nearly 20 behind the next closest team. It is not rocket science to understand why this team has struggled to a sub-.500 record thus far.

Still, there is plenty of potential in this lineup, namely shortstop Javier Baez. Baez has only slugged nine home runs this season and is due for a power breakout, and fast. Robbie Grossman is a veteran switch hitter who many teams could covet in the next two weeks, but has also produced below his career rate. History is on the side of these two turning things around in the near future.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick

No need to go against the grain in this one. Minnesota owns the advantage at nearly every stop.

Final Twins-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Twins -1.5 (-102), under 8.5 (-104)