MLB Odds: White Sox vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 8/23/2022

The Baltimore Orioles will host the Chicago White Sox for game one of this three-game midweek series. Both of these teams are fighting for playoff spots, but who will get the leg up tonight? It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Orioles prediction and pick.

Here are the White Sox-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Orioles Odds

Chicago White Sox: -1.5 (+118) (-142 ML)

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-142) (+120 ML)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox were favorites to win the AL Central coming into this season, and while they still have hopes, they’re at the bottom of a three-team race to the top. The Sox are 62-60 on the season so far and only 3.0 games behind the Guardians but still sit in third place in the division. To get rolling on the right tracks, Dylan Cease will get the start on the bump for the Sox tonight as he is pitching a 12-5 record with a 2.09 ERA on the season so far.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have made a very impressive step in the right direction this season as they are contenders for the playoffs in what seems like forever. Unfortunately, they also play in the hardest division this year as they sit in fourth place in the AL East. Practically the entire division is above .500, including the 63-58 Orioles. They’re 11.0 games back from the Yankees in first place, but that window is rapidly closing. Austin Voth will be getting the start tonight as he’ll continue to try and close that gap. He’s 3-1 on the season so far with a 4.86 ERA.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This is a tough matchup because both of these teams are playing at about the same level this season, Looking into the numbers a bit, I think this game can honestly go either way, and both teams have good hitters who can show out when they need to. Because of that, I’m going to bet on over 7.5 runs, just to keep it simple.

Final White Sox-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Over 7.5 (-102)